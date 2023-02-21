Police: Minor arrested in deadly shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex Thursday, police said.

Tyrese Rogers, 19, was found dead in a roadway near the Gladiola Estates apartment complex, 703 Gladiolus Drive, a Facebook post from the police department said Thursday.

Rogers was found after officers responded to a call about a man with gunshot wounds driving to an Exxon gas station, 3511 Harrisburg Road, and going inside around 8 p.m., Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, said Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, an 18-year-old with several gunshot wounds and possibly a broken arm, was taken to a hospital, Smith said.

“We know that the incident all took place inside the apartment complex,” Smith said, “He just happened to drive to a nearby gas station. And then we got a call about more victims inside and that's when we found Tyrese Rogers and the juvenile.”

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for possible minor injuries and was later arrested and charged with first-degree battery and first-degree murder, she said.

Smith said the identity of the boy could not be released due to his age.

Demarrion Vesser, who is also 18, was later arrested in connection with the shooting as well. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a government investigation and theft of a firearm less than $2500, she said.

Smith said initially they’d received a call about another possible victim, but police never found anyone else who was injured, and no additional victims showed up at the hospital.