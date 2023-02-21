Quorum Court meeting called over covid funds

A special called meeting will be held today at 5:15 p.m. before the Jefferson County Quorum Court's regularly scheduled meeting after committee members could not agree on an ordinance to appropriate funds within the American Rescue Plan to the county's general fund.

During last week's committee meeting, justices of the peace questioned the spending of the American Rescue Plan money, stating they did not have any insight into when the money was used to give to coronavirus victims. According to Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll, one of the requirements from the United States government was to have a public meeting discussing how the funds would be used.

Referring to the documents received from the county judge's office, Justice of the Peace Conley Byrd said invoices for juvenile court, material labor and other duties already done were what the funds would be used to pay for.

"That's illegal," said Carroll. "You can't commit funds that have not been appropriated."

Byrd said that was the purpose of the vote. Carroll made a motion to have a public hearing instead but the motion failed. The committee did agree to table the legislation and have a special meeting, requiring itemized documents to show what the funds would be paying for.

Last month, an emergency ordinance to adopt procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court for all regular and special called meetings for 2023 and 2024 was sent back to the committee level during the first quorum court meeting of the year.

The ordinance was presented last month during the Human Resource Committee meeting to pass on to the full quorum court, but Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. made a substitute motion to bring the legislation back down to the Judicial Committee level where the JPs could have proper time to deliberate on it and give input; Franklin's motion passed.

The Judicial Committee met, however, a few weeks ago without notifying the judge's office, and Robinson opened up the committee meeting last week addressing the subject.

"I was informed of a meeting, but my office did not receive any notice of the meeting," said County Judge Gerald Robinson, who acknowledged he received a text confirmation. Justice of the Peace Melanie Dumas chairs the Judicial Committee after Carroll was removed from the position. Robinson said he spoke with Dumas afterward but didn't know the details of the meeting.

"The ordinance adopting the procedures was put under the Human Resource," said Robinson before making his exit before the start of the committee meetings last week. "If this happens and you decide not to, you can always come back and put it under whatever committee that you want to put it under and whatever y'all choose to do, it's on y'all."

Robinson told the justices of the peace that they must adopt a procedural ordinance or state that they will continue with what is already in place.

Leaving it in the hands of the committee, Robinson left.

Some of the JPs had issues with The Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court, stating article five's language was strong.

The Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court include:

• 1. Members of the Quorum Court shall not use or make inappropriate, vulgar, or opprobrious words or offensive comments. Members shall maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

• 2. Members of the Quorum Court shall only speak to the matter currently under consideration by the Quorum Court.

• 3. During presentations, discussions, or debates, members of the Quorum Court shall refrain from communicating with each other, giving attention and due respect to the speaker or Quorum Court member addressing the body.

• 4. While a member of the Quorum Court has the floor, members of the Quorum Court and members of the public shall not interrupt the speaker unless the speaker is ruled out of order.

• 5. Justices violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the County Judge. An individual violating rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

JP Reginald Adams said the last time he got talked to like that was when his mom told him to go outside and get a switch so she could give him a whooping.

"If we pass this ordinance, the way the language is, you're getting your own switch to whoop yourself with," he said.

It was also pointed out that Franklin was the only JP not on a committee, but according to the procedural rules, the county judge shall create any new committee as he sees fit, appoint committee members to all committees and appoint all chairpersons of committees.

Carroll said sending the ordinance back to the Human Resource Committee when it had already voted on set a bad precedence.

"To carry this item forward would be out of order," added Franklin. "For the county judge to actually send some legislation back to the committee that he chooses to override the quorum court is also a misfeasance on his part but a misfeasance on our part if we carried it out without correcting the error."

Chairman of the Human Resource Committee Danny Holcomb said it was at the judge's discretion calling the ordeal "a dispute between the judge and the quorum court."

"When it gets to full court, every member has the right to changes," he said. "I'm trying to get it out of the committee."

Dumas said the Judicial Committee reworked the legislation and has it ready.

A secondary motion was made by JP Roy Agee to stick with the rules already in place from last year until the new rules can be hashed out between the judge and the committees.

It was noted that not adopting any rules could affect compensation as the quorum court meetings would not be valid.

The vote to continue with the 2022 rules was passed by the committee with the ordinance on the agenda for today's quorum court meeting.

Also on the agenda is an appropriation ordinance to add four slots to the road department. In trying to get the roads in better condition, Jefferson County Road Director Rickey Bullard said they will need additional people to operate the new road equipment.