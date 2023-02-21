Razorbacks rally to beat Grambling in home opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas avoided what would have been a stunning loss in its home opener Tuesday.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Grambling State 9-7 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Catcher Parker Rowland walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth and spark a two-run inning for the Razorbacks (3-1). Pinch runner Peyton Holt scored the go-ahead run on Tavian Josenberger’s sacrifice fly to center field that put Arkansas ahead 8-7.

Peyton Stovall added a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score John Bolton, who was hit by a pitch when he squared to bunt after Rowland’s lead-off walk. The Razorbacks scored four runs on sacrifice flies.

The Tigers led 7-2 midway through the fifth inning after hitting well against three Arkansas pitchers, including front-line arms Zack Morris and Will McEntire in relief.

Grambling (1-3) scored twice during freshman right-hander Ben Bybee's 2-inning start; Morris allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk in 1 2/3 innings; and McEntire allowed 1 run and 4 hits while recording 2 outs.

Koty Frank stabilized things for the Razorbacks with a 2 2/3-inning outing that included 3 strikeouts, and Brady Tygart earned the win with a 2-inning relief appearance that included 4 strikeouts.

Arkansas made a dent in the scoreboard when the first four hitters reached during the bottom of the fifth inning. Jared Wegner’s RBI single scored Josenberger after a walk, and Brady Slavens’ double scored Stovall who singled.

The inning ended when Jayson Jones grounded into one of the Razorbacks’ three inning-ending double plays. Arkansas also had scoring opportunities end with double plays in the first and sixth innings.

Josenberger doubled home Rowland in the sixth inning to pull the Razorbacks within 7-6, and Jace Bohrofen tied the game with a sacrifice fly to score Wegner in the seventh.

Josenberger finished 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and walked twice in the lead-off role. Wegner and Bohrofen also had 2 RBI apiece, and Stovall singled twice.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Friday at 2 p.m. for the start of a three-game series against Eastern Illinois. Tuesday’s game was the first in an 18-game homestand for Arkansas.