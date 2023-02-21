Senate panel approves amended bill allowing minor to sue health professional who performs ‘gender transition procedure’

A bill intended to allow minors injured by a "gender transition procedure" to file a lawsuit against the health professional who performed the procedure passed a Senate panel on Monday for the second time in as many weeks.

Senate Bill 199, by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, appeared before the Committee on Judiciary with an amendment that would reduce the statute of limitations for civil action allowed by the bill.

Under the amendment, a minor injured by a "gender transition procedure" or a representative for the minor could sue the health care professional who performed the procedure no later than 15 years after the minor turns 18 or would have turned 18 if the minor dies before turning 18.

The original bill would have allowed lawsuits within 30 years of when the minor turns 18 or would have turned 18.

The current statute of limitations for most medical malpractice cases in Arkansas is two years, according to state law.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary's vote sends the bill to the full Senate. The panel first considered the bill on Feb. 13 when lawmakers discussed the bill and listened to testimony for roughly two hours.

Those in favor of the bill have questioned the ability of minors to consent to procedures covered by the legislation. Supporters have noted the bill would not outlaw "gender transition procedures" but would provide legal recourse for those who receive the procedures.

Opponents claim the bill would make it more difficult for transgender people, especially those with mental illness, to access medical procedures. Critics have also noted state statutes include medical malpractice laws and that Stubblefield's bill could violate the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

When presenting his amendment on Monday, Stubblefield said he spoke to several doctors last week, one of whom told him "the only thing wrong with this bill was that it wasn't filed 10 years ago."

"What kind of doctor was that?" asked Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

Stubblefield said the doctor was a medical doctor.

The bill defines a "gender transition procedure" as a medical procedure intended to alter "or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for the individual's biological sex." The bill also addresses procedures that seek to instill "or create physiological or anatomical characteristics that resemble a sex different from the individual's biological sex."

It specifically points to "puberty-blocking drugs," "cross-sex hormones" and "genital or nongenital gender reassignment surgery."

A minor injured by a "gender transition procedure" or a representative for the minor would be permitted by the bill to bring a civil action against the health professional for declaratory or inductive relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney's fees and costs.

Flowers questioned if there would be enough evidence to bring a case against a medical professional who performed a "gender transition procedure" on a minor 15 years after the minor turned 18.

Stubblefield said he felt that there would still be sufficient evidence up until the end of the statute of limitations.

Allison Sweatman, a licensed mental health professional, spoke against the bill, saying data showed suicide rates among transgender youth were increasing "as we have storms of legislation against them."

"I'm deeply concerned about the culture that this is creating in Arkansas," she said.

Stubblefield pointed to a study from Sweden that he said found the suicide rate among Swedes who received "gender reassignment surgery" to be higher than that of the general Swedish population.

Toni Rose, with America Speaks, spoke for the bill, saying people who received treatment for gender dysphoria experienced "increasing mental difficulties" 10 years after completion of surgery.

The bill includes a "safe harbor" section that would provide health professionals with a defense against legal action. Among other requirements, health professionals would have to document a minor's "perceived gender or perceived sex for two (2) continuous years" and receive the voluntary and informed consent of the minor and their parents before performing a procedure.

For minors who "suffered from a mental health concern," at least two health professionals, including at least one mental health professional, would have to certify in writing that "the gender transition procedure was the only way to treat the mental health concern."

At least two professionals, including at least one mental health professional, also would have to certify in writing that "the minor suffered from no other mental health concerns, including without limitation depression, eating disorders, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, intellectual disability, or psychotic disorders."

The Rev. Marie Mainard O'Connell, who is the parent of a transgender child, objected to the bill, asking why the safe harbor section would require health professionals to verify a child doesn't have other mental health conditions.

O'Connell noted gender dysphoria can be treated with "reversible human hormones" rather than surgeries.

In defining "gender transition procedures," the bill excludes several treatments including services to "persons born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development" and any "procedure undertaken because the individual suffers from a physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness that would, as certified by a physician, place the individual in imminent danger of death or impairment of major bodily function unless surgery is performed."



