Shameless in its fraud

Surely you knew already what new court filings now reveal, which is that Fox News in prime time on weekdays is a fraud.

Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity are Fox's ratings stars because they are as proficient as they are shameless in giving right-wing viewers what they insist on hearing--even if it amounts to lies and encouragement toward insurrection.

These right-wing prime-time viewers fervently believe the liberals own all the rest of the media, though liberals own only a lot of it. So, the Fox viewership doesn't appreciate it when Fox's newsroom is about as conservatively conscientious and objective as The New York Times and Washington Post newsrooms are liberally conscientious and objective. Which is to say adequately conscientious and objective.

That Fox newsroom was the first to project Election Night 2020 that Trump had lost Arizona, and thus pretty clearly the election.

(What I'm saying is that professional newsrooms deliver credible and reliable news despite the broader editorial bias of their companies. But the choices among conscientious newsroom professionals about what to cover and how dramatically to play what's covered are influenced by personal political sensibilities. Those sensibilities are to the left in some cases and to the right in the Fox newsroom. But that's entirely different than Fox prime-time talking heads knowing better as they push Trump's lies from fear for rating and profits.)

Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity know that their prime-time entertainment riches are reaped from lathering Trumpian blather. They knew after the election of 2020 that those riches were at risk. Fox News viewers then had Newsmax as an option for the adrenaline rushes they get from hearing their insisted-on versions of so-called news.

We know the prime-time trio knew that because Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox and has produced a court filing containing texts and emails among the three. They reveal that the three knew the election was not stolen, that Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were nuts, and that they needed in defiance of the truth to keep talking up Trump's fantasy because their viewers wanted them to and were mad at Fox already for calling correctly the race in Arizona.

Dominion is seeking an astronomical award of $1.6 billion from Fox for its reporting of this idiocy fed by Trump's lawyers that Dominion used bogus machines to deliver victory to Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and deployed machines in the United States in 2020 that were capable of changing votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden.

One Fox reporter on the news side posted on Twitter a fact-check takedown of the arguments of Trump and his lawyers. Carlson, we know now from the Dominion court filing, emailed colleagues that he wanted the reporter fired because she could destroy Fox with that kind of accuracy and real reporting. The company stock price was falling, he wrote, as if that was worse than American democracy falling.

Yes, but all the media lie, too many of you are saying.

It is true that what MSNBC and CNN are doing is less journalism than execution of a business plan to keep hyperpartisan customers happy.

But there is a difference. Simple market-driven bias as that practiced by MSNBC and CNN is less a moral outrage than Fox's and Newsmax's spreading lies that undercut American democracy and led to an insurrection.

And Fox is worse still, exposed now as having expressly known better but spewing the nationally damaging Trump lies anyway.

Newsmax, the rising choice of rural conservative Arkansas because Fox has gone "deep state," supposedly, hasn't been exposed for knowing better.

None of this is to suggest Fox is likely to lose this defamation case. Defamation claims are hard, even near-impossible, to prove. Plaintiffs must demonstrate that the defending media organization knew what it was saying was untruthful and that it went ahead out of malice.

Fox has argued that, whatever the opinions of a few of its employees, a news organization is entitled and indeed obligated to report as legitimately newsworthy whatever private lawyers for the president of the United States are saying in litigation about the American voting system.

Fox also can argue that the privately expressed views of a few employees do not in any way reflect corporate malice against the defendant. Saying Trump's lawyers are nuts and yet treating what they say as credible or important might reflect disdain for those lawyers, Fox lawyers could say, but nothing suggesting malice toward the voting machine company.

That would leave only one possible consequence--that Fox's viewers would resent hearing their news their way from people who, it turns out, don't believe it, and Newsmax would get richer for not yet getting caught knowing any better.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.