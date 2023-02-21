FOOTBALL

Hogs announce two key dates

University of Arkansas officials announced on Monday two key dates for the football this fall, with homecoming set for Oct. 21 against Mississippi State and the program's "Family Weekend" on Sept. 9 against Kent State.

The homecoming game will take place after the Razorbacks come back from four consecutive road games at LSU, versus Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, at Ole Miss and at Alabama in one of the toughest stretches any FBS team will face next season.

The Razorbacks will play Kent State for the first time in school history the weekend after their season opener against Western Illinois on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Razorbacks finished 7-6 last year in season three under Coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas opens spring drills on March 9, with the 15-practice session culminating in the Red-White game on April 15 as part of the Wooo Pig Weekend with baseball games against Tennessee and softball games against Alabama-Birmingham.

-- Tom Murphy

COLLEGE

ASUN announces new commissioner

Jeff Bacon was announced as the ASUN Conference's fifth commissioner on Monday. He will succeed Ted Gumbart who is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Bacon will begin no later than July 1.

Bacon joins the ASUN after 19 years with the Mid-American Conference, most recently as its deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. His duties with the MAC included oversight of football and external relations, management of the MAC men's and women's basketball tournament, coordination of NCAA Championship bids and events, strategic planning, revenue generation, and management of affiliate memberships.

Bacon was the selection to replace Gumbart by a commissioner search committee, chaired by North Alabama President Ken Kitts. The committee included representatives from Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville, Queens and Stetson.

GOLF

UA women in ninth place after two rounds

The Arkansas women's golf team is in ninth place after two rounds Monday of the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla.

The Razorbacks are at 7-under par 569 through 36 holes. They are one stroke behind Vanderbilt and two behind Clemson.

LSU leads at 26-under 550.

Kajal Mistry shot a second-round 69 and is in a tie for eighth place at 5-under 139 to lead the Razorbacks.

Also for Arkansas, Miriam Ayora is in a tie for 27th place with a 2-under 142 after firing a 72. Meghan Royal is even at 144 and had a second-round 72. Ela Anacona (72) is tied for 50th place with a 1-over 145. Giovanna Fernandez shot a 71 on Monday and is 2-over 146, good for a tie for 57th place. Playing as an individual, Ffion Tynan had a second-round 76 and is at 7-over 151 for a tie for 78th place.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU men, women lead at SBC Indoors

Arkansas State University is on top of the team standings on the men's and women's sides on the first day of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala.

The ASU men have 55 points and are in front of second-place South Alabama, which has 47.5 points. The ASU women tallied 32 points, with South Alabama in second with 25.

Four Red Wolves took first-place finishes Monday.

Courtney Thomas won the men's long jump with a second-best jump of 24 feet, 9 inches.

Aimar Palma Simo took the top spot in the men's weight throw with a career-long toss of 66-5.25.

In the men's pole vault, Bradley Jelmert won the event with a clearance of 17-4.5.

For the ASU women, Pauline Meyer won the 5,000 meters with a school-record time of 16:38.50.

The final day of competition is today and will be broadcast live on ESPN-Plus.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services