Trumann site for mixed-use project a “vision for more than a warehouse”

The city of Trumann will be home to a mixed-use development that will include commercial, office, retail, restaurant, residential and multifamily projects covering more than 100 acres along Interstate 555.

Steel Creek Development will be anchored by warehouse and distribution facilities for Roach Manufacturing, which produces material handling systems and is based in Poinsett County.

The development on Industrial Park Access Road is just north of a Walmart Supercenter and will include high-end office and retail space, restaurant outparcels, themed single-family housing, multi-family housing and a potential event venue. A hotel-like project is being designed to encompass a small lake.

"We purchased land where we intend to build a distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, but we had a vision for more than just a warehouse," Mike Roach Sr., president and chief executive officer of the manufacturer, said Monday in announcing the project. "We really want to help make these amenities available to our community."

Haag Brown Commercial Real & Estate Development of Jonesboro is leading the project, which officials hope will accelerate growth in Trumann.

"My roots were established in Poinsett County," said Joshua Brown, a principal at Haag Brown who will lead master planning and development efforts. "When completed, the project would promote active living, improve happiness and mental health, foster social interaction, reduce crime, and increase property values. The overall image of Trumann has the potential for positive change."

Steel Creek will promote outdoor activities with walking trails and biking paths, meet the area's increasing demand for housing and create opportunities for retail and restaurants to expand, according to Brown.

"What we do have is a plan in place for the restaurants or retailers who already have locations in Jonesboro and Memphis to be able to add another store in Trumann," Brown said Monday in a statement.

The first phase of the project -- signage, utility extensions and other infrastructure -- is projected to be completed in the next 12 months. Officials do not have firm estimates on development of the entire project or the investment required to complete it.

"The total investment for the 100-acre project is impossible to nail down at this point," Brown said. "We do not want to paint a pie-in-the sky picture of how fast or how expensive this project will be. The reality is that Trumann is a small town in the rural Delta. And it will take real work to recruit enough industry to fill up 100 acres."

First-class commercial and distribution facilities should draw companies interested in the Jonesboro market -- just 15 miles north -- and the northeast Arkansas region, Brown said.

"It is an easier process and less expensive to build here in Trumann than it is 10 minutes up the road in Jonesboro," he added. "For some of our clients requiring warehousing and distribution space, Trumann has proven to be a good location. This site, right on the interstate will be a great site for new distribution space."

Roach Manufacturing, also known as Roach Conveyors, has been operating in Trumann since 1953.