Pea Ridge man killed Sunday in single-vehicle incident

Two people were killed Sunday in separate crashes on Arkansas roads, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality reports.

John Byers, 43, died late Sunday in a single-vehicle incident in Pea Ridge.

Police reports said Byers, a resident of Rogers, was eastbound on Arkansas 94 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Byers was transported to Northwest Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

In Little Rock, Stephanie Lott, 68, died Sunday just before 9 a.m. after her car left the road as she navigated a curve near Stagecoach Road.

The report said Lott's 2003 Mazda Tribute struck a tree after leaving the road.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Police described weather and road conditions at the time of each incident as clear and dry.