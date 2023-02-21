Veterans on target at ‘Squirrel-a-palooza’

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers joined Warrior Hunts for its annual "Squirrel-a-palooza" for veterans and their families on the last weekend of January.

This was the seventh consecutive year Game and Fish helped put on the hunt honoring our nation's armed forces.

Officers hosted 39 participants this year at Lake Ouachita, with a full slate of outdoors activities throughout the weekend.

Sgt. Jeff Black from the Game and Fish Hot Springs regional office, said the weekend began with a fish fry, where guests were welcomed and given a quick overview of the weekend's events.

"Saturday morning, the 25 people who wished to hunt were split into seven groups, each with a squirrel dog handler and support staff to help," Black said. "They all ate breakfast provided by the Joplin Store before hitting the woods for their morning hunt. They returned to Mountain Harbor Resort and again had a catered meal, thanks to the local Subway before touring a military museum and heading out for their afternoon hunt."

Volunteers from the Army Corps of Engineers joined in the evening festivities, providing another meal.

"Absolutely no one left hungry," Black said. "It was fantastic."

Black said 11 children under the age of 10 were able to join the adventures with their parents.

"Altogether, we harvested around 75 squirrels, and at least two of our younger hunters got their first squirrel ever," Black said.

Emma Sanoja, 11, daughter of Air Force veteran Daniel Sanoja from El Paso, Texas, harvested her first squirrel on the first shot she took during the morning hunt with a .410 shotgun. Although she often accompanies her father at the shooting range, this was the first time she was able to take a squirrel of her own. But she didn't stop at one. Emma harvested three additional squirrels during the morning hunt, and said she couldn't wait to come back next year.