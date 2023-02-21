OPINION | MIKE MASTERSON: Well-earned praise





Those who follow this block of paragraphs in the newspaper three days a week know how taken Jeanetta and I have been with Dr. James Suen at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock as my surgeon during the ongoing struggle with the squamous cell cancer in my neck.

After spending seven hours to save my life in the surgical suite with his team, the exhausted doctor was far from finished. He made the time and effort to bring me a bed wedge to the B&B where we were staying and later made two post-operative house calls to check on me. He has since stayed in touch regularly, asking me to contact him personally with concerns or questions.

Please believe me when I say this humble man would much rather me not pay tribute to his medical skills or the size of his heart. I find that impossible to honor when I happen across a man who so obviously lives by the message I use to close most of my columns. He goes into the world and treats everyone he meets the same way he wants them to treat him. He walks the walk.

I am far from unique in my experience with Dr. Suen. Several former patients have messaged me with similar stories about their own experiences with the renowned 82-year-old ENT surgeon, physician, author, mentor and teacher.

The latest example arrived this week from Charles Easley, who told me a story from 45 years past: "My wife, Dianne Easley, was a patient of Dr. Suen. We had two daughters. Kimberly was 8 and Robin was 6 years old at Christmas in 1978.

"Dr. Suen called and asked me to bring them to his office one evening. He and his staff surprised my family with a Christmas party in our honor. There must have been at least 20 gifts for our girls. To have such a renowned doctor show that kind of love and compassion for one of his patients was amazing to us. I feel so blessed to know him."

Whether the good doctor is uncomfortable receiving justifiable praise for his steadfast compassion and concern sometimes must take a back seat to reporting the gratitude and admiration of so many patients who've experienced the comfort and relief of his truly remarkable empathy and concern.

Sorry, Doc. I had to write this because, through your actions toward so many over the decades, you have earned every good thing that comes your way in this world and beyond. And fortunately I have the written voice to say so. even though my spoken version isn't working so well today.

That's one approach

After 22 years writing this column, you can imagine the feedback I get. It goes with the territory for those of us who share our opinions publicly, especially in today's nasty cultural climate.

Most negative responses are from rational types who express themselves as adults often along the lines of, "Dear Mike, I coudn't disagree with you more about your views on ... and here's why ..."

I always read those and consider their point of view. After all, just because my experiences have led me to believe something doesn't necessarily make it so, right?

What has no effect on me is the person who apparently believes they are punishing me by refusing to read another word I write because they disagree with a position I've taken. I received another one of these last week from a fellow who disagreed with my column on what a good job I thought our new governor had done representing our state in her rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union speech.

This man's hyperpartisan tirade informed me he was never going to read anything I wrote from now on because I dared to hold and share views contrary to his own. I presume that means had I parroted his opinion instead, he would bestow his favor and continue to read (well, for as long as my thoughts mirrored his).

Sadly, this thinking is pretty much where our nation stands today. Rather than recognizing how complex and different each human animal is, and using logic and understanding to persuade others to our viewpoint, so many choose what I like to call the elementary-aged "nanny-nanny-boo-boo" approach.

I equate it roughly with the petulant child who takes his football home when things don't go his way in a neighborhood game.

I've also learned that entering into an argument with these people is self-defeating and futile, as they're not interested in having a mature and rational conversation. And frankly, I have no interest in discussing their threatened boycott.

If you disagree with me, just write and say so, then tell me why. Use your words rather than threats and you may convince me. Meanwhile, to all of you valued readers who sometimes do just that, thanks for interacting on a rational, adult level.

By the way, I did respond to this ex-reader. I thanked him sincerely for reading.

Now out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



