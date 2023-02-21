Why batting average matters

"Strikeouts are boring! Besides that, they're fascist. Throw some ground balls--it's more democratic."

-- minor league legend Crash Davis

I ran into a friend the other night at the Third Friday Art Walk in Argenta. Standing amidst the watercolors in the library, he wanted to know what I thought about Major League Baseball's rule changes for the current season.

My short answer: I don't know yet. Maybe they will work.

These changes include outlawing defensive shifts, a pitch clock allowing pitchers 15 seconds to throw a pitch when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when a man is on base, limiting the number of times a pitcher can throw to first base to hold a runner on, and an increase in the size of the bases which will effectively shorten the length between bases by about six inches. This should encourage more stolen base attempts.

While none of these rules might seem all that drastic to casual fans, the changes represent the biggest in baseball at least since the implementation of the designated hitter rule in the American League in 1973. (It was finally adopted by the National league last season.)

These rules are designed to speed up the pace of play and to put more action into a game that in recent years has become plagued by strikeouts and hitters leaning into an analytics-driven strategy of swinging hard and hoping to connect. Baseball has become more and more an all-or-nothing sport. It had been bled of nuance. A lot of people think it's more boring than it used to be. I am one of those people.

I understand why the game is played the way it is played today--it is the smarter way to play-- but aesthetically it is a disaster. Baseball needs more action. I could solve this with one prohibitively expensive rule change: Move the outfield fences in every Major League park back to a minimum of 420 feet down the lines. Make the power alleys 450 feet away from home plate, dead center 500. Fewer home runs, more singles, doubles and triples. More exciting over-the-shoulder outfield catches. More running, less trotting. Probably more scoring. A different kind of athlete would be privileged.

My plan is impractical. I'm not sure it's less drastic than what MLB is doing this season. The proposed changes might help make the game a better product for consumers. But what baseball really needs is to re-stigmatize striking out and raise the aggregate MLB batting average from the .243 it was last season to around .260.

You might be surprised by that, because I'm always arguing that batting average, in a vacuum, is an almost meaningless statistic that tells very little a given player's actual value. A guy who hits .320 with no power and never walks is not a good offensive player, while one who hits .240 can be a superstar if he hits with enough power and walks a lot.

We only valued batting average in the first place because someone in the 19th century decided there was a qualitative difference between reaching base via a walk and weakly grounding a ball past a second baseman with the bases empty. There isn't. A walk is as good as a hit--if that hit is a single that doesn't advance baserunners any further than a walk would.

These days, just about almost everyone regards batting average as a useless metric in evaluating a player. But if you're talking about producing an entertainment product--a TV show--a walk is by no means as good as a hit. A walk is dull; a hit is action.

And just because batting average is useless as an indicator of a player's worth, that doesn't mean it's void of romance. It's the one sports stat that everybody understands, or at least thinks they understand. Batting average is the Lady Gaga of statistics even if you have never heard her sing a note, you have a pretty good idea who she is purported to be. Even if you've never watched a baseball game, you know batting average is a putative measure of success.

Batting average has been baked into our vernacular over the past 140 years or so. We are emotionally invested in Ty Cobb's career average .366, Rogers Hornsby's .424 in 1924 and Ted Williams' .406 in 1941. Cobb has the highest career batting average ever attained, Hornsby's the highest single season average attained since the turn of the 20th century ( the "modern" record) and Williams was the last player to hit .400.

Unlike the home run counting numbers, these stats seem insurmountable. No one sniffs a .400 average; the last time anyone came close was when George Brett hit .390 43 years ago. Those numbers--.366, .424 and .406--feel permanent.

Except if you look it up, you'll discover Hornsby's .424 hasn't been the modern record for a while. Most sources--not all--credit Nap Lajoie with hitting .426 in 1901, the American League's first year of existence. Lajoie holds the modern record, though you can argue Hornsby holds the record for the "live-ball" era. (In the dead ball era, Lip Pike could lead the National League with four home runs in 1876 and Hugh Duffy could hit .440 in 1894.)

But Lajoie's 1901 statistics have an interesting history. The upstart AL originally credited him with a .422 average, with 220 hits in 543 at bats. It only took a little over 30 years for someone to check the math and realize that if you divide 220 by 543 (which is how you compute batting average) you come up with .40515 rather than .422. (The AL apparently did not have copy editors.)

But in 1953, researcher John C. Tattersall went through the box scores game by game and concluded that Lajoie had indeed hit .422 he actually had 229 hits in 543 at bats. (Again, a typo.) But the publishers of the Baseball Encyclopedia went through the data and came up with the .426 figure, crediting Lajoie with 232 hits in 544 official at bats. That's what they went with.

Some people dispute the .426 figure. But a conclusive audit is impossible because somewhere along the line the day-by-day source material for 1901 was lost. Cardinal fans are free to contend Lajoie was just a .422 hitter.

It was the first year of the AL's existence, and Lajoie was one of a very few established stars who jumped from the established league to the new circuit. The AL simply wasn't as good as the NL in 1901--it was likely much worse--and you could argue (because it is true) that Lajoie feasted off of inferior pitching.

What's the difference, you might ask? My point entirely.

Batting average isn't important. But it can be entertaining. Which is what baseball needs.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.