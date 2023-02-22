Aggies take down Vols for 6th in row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and No. 25 Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games with a 68-63 victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) are off to their best start since joining the SEC in the 2012-13 season.

It was the fourth loss in five games for the Volunteers (20-8, 9-6), with their only win in this stretch coming in a 68-59 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday.

Julius Marble made two free throws with 46 seconds left to push Texas A&M's lead to 64-61.

A three-point attempt by Olivier Nkamhoua bounced off the rim with 33 seconds remaining and the Aggies knocked the ball out of bounds to give the Volunteers possession.

Zakai Zeigler made a layup to cut the lead to 64-63 with 25 seconds left.

Santiago Vescovi stole the inbound pass after a timeout by A&M, but Taylor grabbed it right back before being fouled. He made both free throws to make it 66-63 with 17 seconds remaining.

Zeigler shot an air ball on a three-point attempt and Taylor was fouled again. He made two more free throws to secure the win.

Vescovi and Zeigler had 14 points each for Tennessee.

Marble added 21 points with nine rebounds for the Aggies, who haven't lost since Jan. 21.

A free throw by Marble extended Texas A&M's lead to four points with about three minutes left. But Zeigler got a steal and finished with a three-pointer to get Tennessee within 62-61 with less than two minutes to go to set up the wild finish.

The Aggies were down by one early in the second half before using a 10-0 run, with the help of two turnovers, to take a 50-41 lead with 12 minutes to go.

The Volunteers got their first points in more than 3 1/2 minutes after that when Vescovi made a three-pointer to cut the lead to 50-44.

Texas A&M led by six midway through the second half before Nkamhoua made a three-pointer to start an 8-3 run that cut the lead to 57-56 with seven minutes remaining.

In other top 25 men's games Tuesday night, Sir'Jabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter each scored 15 points and No. 8 Texas (22-6, 11-4) raced away from No. 23 Iowa State (17-10, 8-7) with a big first half to earn a 72-54 win that kept the Longhorns at the top of the Big 12 standings. ... Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points and Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists as No. 14 Kansas State (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65. Keyonte George hit six three-pointers and scored 23 points for Baylor (20-8, 9-6). ... Tyler Kolek's short jumper gave No. 10 Marquette (22-6, 14-3) the lead with 29 seconds left, and the Golden Eagles took a huge step toward the Big East regular-season title with a 73-71 win over No. 19 Creighton (18-10, 12-5). ... Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 13 Miami (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its seventh straight, defeating Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) 76-70. ... Justin Moore scored 25 points as Villanova (14-14, 8-9 Big East) took a 64-63 win over No. 16 Xavier (20-8, 12-5) at Cincinnati. Cam Whitmore added 11 points for the Wildcats. Souley Boum led the Musketeers with 17. ... Tyson Walker shook off a slow start to score 23 points and lifted Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) to an 80-65 win over No. 17 Indiana (19-9, 10-7) in its first home game since last week's shootings on campus that killed three students and hospitalized five. The victims, survivors and first responders from last week's shootings were recognized with pregame remarks. There was also a moment of silence that was broken by the Michigan State band playing "MSU Shadows," while Coach Tom Izzo gazed into the crowd with tears welling in his eyes.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In top 25 women's games Tuesday night, Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John's upset No. 4 UConn 69-64. Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John's (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which beat UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the first time in 11 years. ... Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six three-pointers, and No. 7 Maryland (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) handed No. 6 Iowa (22-6, 14-3) its worst loss of the season, 96-68. ... Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half and No. 15 Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East) held off DePaul (15-14, 8-10) 67-64.