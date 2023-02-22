AL Central Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians are co-favorites to win the AL Central according to SI Sportsbook.

The Chicago White Sox once again find themselves at the top of the list heading into the season. Last year was mostly a bust for the young team, as they struggled to remain healthy with stars such as outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and shortstop Tim Anderson each playing fewer than 100 games. Starter Dylan Cease won 14 games, pitched to a 2.20 ERA and was in consideration for the AL Cy Young while starter

Lucas Giolito struggled. Durable first baseman Jose Abreu was acquired by the Astros in the offseason, and manager Tony La Russa retired (again). Former Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol takes over managerial duties for 2023, and if this team can remain healthy, they certainly look in line to take the division. That, however, is a pretty big “if.”

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are the reigning AL Central champions, exceeding everyone’s expectations in 2022 and rewarding those who bet their futures before the season started at +900. There is no such value this time around, as the young team looks to repeat the magic led by veteran third baseman Jose Ramirez. A healthy White Sox team looks much better on paper, so I am more likely to fade this pick and pivot instead to the Minnesota Twins at +300. The Twins also could take the division if they remain healthy with outfielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa hitting at the top of the lineup. Starter Pablo Lopez was acquired from Miami in a trade in the offseason and he anchors a respectable (but exclusively right-handed) rotation.

The Detroit Tigers (+2200), who won a mere 66 games last season, are unlikely candidates to upset in this division, nor are the Kansas City Royals (+4000), who won only 65. If you want a long shot, the Royals are the pick between the two, as we could see some major gains from young players like first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and infielderBobby Witt Jr.

White Sox +138

Guardians +138

Twins +300

Tigers +2200

Royals +4000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.