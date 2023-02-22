Arkansas House panel passes bills on unemployment assistance, child work requirement permits





A House panel on Tuesday endorsed a bill intended to reduce the time an able-bodied adult who is unemployed may receive cash assistance through the state Division of Workforce Services from 24 to 12 months.

House Bill 1401 passed the Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor in a voice vote with audible dissent from Democratic lawmakers.

The panel also approved House Bill 1410, which aims to repeal a state work permit requirement for children younger than 16 seeking employment. The legislation passed in a 13-7 roll call vote after opponents raised concerns the measure could make it easier for employers to exploit children.

Both bills, sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, head to the full House for further consideration.

When presenting House Bill 1401, Burkes said the measure would help "folks get out of the trap of government dependency" and bolster "our workforce by returning people to the workforce sooner."

The bill would apply to the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program which was created to "help families stay together by empowering family leaders with job skills, resources and assistance," according to the state Division of Workforce Services website.

Under current law, the state Division of Workforce is generally barred from providing financial assistance to a family that includes an adult who has received financial aid for more than 24 months. Burkes' bill would cut this time frame to 12 months.

Burkes said her bill would affect households with "able-bodied adults receiving cash welfare." It would not impact "child-only cases" where a child directly receives assistance from the program.

The legislation would still allow state officials to "exempt or temporarily defer" a person from the time limit.

Deferrals or exemptions may apply to a person, "who cooperated and participated in activities, but was unable to obtain employment because of circumstances or barriers beyond his or her control."

State law includes several other instances under which exemptions or deferrals to the time limit could apply, including for "child-only cases," an "individual unable to obtain employment because of the lack of support services necessary to overcome barriers to employment" and a parent or caregiver who is older than 60.

Individuals participating in "education and training activities" who have reached the end of their 12-month limit may also be eligible to continue receiving assistance.

Burkes said state officials could extend the limit for assistance up to 60 months under federal requirements.

Nic Horton, founder of Opportunity Arkansas, spoke in favor of the bill, saying there are roughly 1,100 households receiving assistance from the state program. Among these households, Horton said, there were 847 able-bodied adults.

Because of workforce shortages, Horton said businesses around the state were having to reduce their hours and services.

"HB1401 is a step towards solving this problem," he said.

Nearly 90% of cash recipients participate in the state program for more than a year and half, said Horton, pointing to statistics provided by state officials.

"Folks are not jumping right into employment, training or education. They are waiting until near the end of their benefits before they search for a job," he said. "While they're out of work, their skills are getting stale, their resumes are aging, their job contacts are drying up. When their benefits finally run out and they have to look for a job, they're much less likely to find one."

Bruno Showers, with the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, opposed the bill, saying it would reduce the maximum number of months a person could participate in the Arkansas Work Pays program, a subsidized employment program, without receiving a waiver.

Showers said the Arkansas Work Pays program provides services and monthly stipends to people who are in or transferring out of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

"It's considered an employment subsidy because it helps them make ends meet even if the work they are pursuing don't quite meet the needs of their children, their family," he said.

Showers noted that subsidized employment programs are "a well-established way" to address workforce issues.

While Showers acknowledged state law provides waivers to the time limit, he said the 24-month time frame could help people find better employment. He noted that Arkansas Work Pays is currently structured as a 24-month program with incentives built in for that time frame.

Showers said he couldn't point to any "slam dunk" data showing extended subsidized employment programs are more effective but noted that research suggests that longer programs result in better "long-term sustained employment outcomes" for participants.

CHILD WORK PERMIT REQUIREMENT

When speaking on House Bill 1410, Burkes said current work requirement permits for minors younger than 16 create "one small regulation" on businesses and "steps in front of the parent's decision-making process."

Current state law requires minors younger than 16 to apply for an employment certificate from the director of the Division of Labor. The application must include proof the minor's age, the written consent of the parent or guardian, and a description of the work and work schedule.

The bill would only eliminate the need for a minor to secure a certificate. It would not change state or federal laws relating to the types of industries a child can work in or the number of hours and days a minor may work, according to Burkes.

She said 15 other states do not require children to receive permits.

Joshua Price, with Arkansas United, opposed the bill, saying it would make it easier for businesses to avoid taxes by hiring uncertified minors and would hamper the state's skilled workforce by keeping children, especially immigrant children, in entry jobs rather than allowing them to finish high school.

He also raised concerns the measure would remove a mechanism state officials could use to verify minors aren't being exploited by employers.

He pointed to cases in other states without work permit requirements where children were found to be working in hazardous conditions at a meat processing plant and outside of legally permitted hours at restaurants. In one case in Florida, Price said, officials found a 13-year-old working at a "gentlemen's club."

Laura Kellams of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said she understood how the requirement could seem like unnecessary bureaucracy but pointed to recent federal action against a food safety sanitation services provider that illegally employed children in several states, including Arkansas.

Federal officials required Packers Sanitation Services Inc. to pay more than $1.5 million in penalties after the Labor Department found the company had employed children from ages 13 to 17 for hazardous work at 13 meatpacking plants in eight states, according to a news release from the department last week.

Kellams said she was unsure if the children working in Arkansas had work certificates but said these requirements added another level of protection.

Lawmakers on the committee voiced support for removing the government requirement, saying it would provide parents with more say over their children's' employment opportunities.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, said he felt that getting rid of the certificate was "not as big of a deal" as Price made it out to be.

"Shouldn't we trust our parents, trust our employers, to do the right thing," he said. "If they are doing an illegal activity we should go after them. I don't know why we're hoping a piece of paper will stop this."

Price said the requirement is especially needed to protect runaway children and other minors who don't have parental supervision.



