Little Rock, 1911: The "$1,000,000 fire" broke out early on an icy January morning, when a smoldering cigarette left by janitors in a bucket of rags ignited the Hollenberg Music store on the northeast corner of Seventh and Main streets. Most of the 600 block of Main was gone by sunrise, including the Hanley Co. behind the firetruck — whose weak pump stream shows how inadequate city firefighting equipment was.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203