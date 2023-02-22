Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: House backs ballot-measure bill

All of House backs

ballot-measure bill

A bill that would require the state attorney general to review ballot titles and popular names for proposed ballot measures passed the Arkansas House on Tuesday.

House Bill 1320, by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, passed 93-0 and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

In 2019, a change in state law shifted the responsibility of certifying the ballot title and popular name of a proposed ballot measure from the attorney general to the state Board of Election Commissioners.

Ray said he seeks to return the authority to the attorney general after a ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court last year that "struck down the ballot review process [involving the state Board of Election Commissioners] as unconstitutional."

"As of today there is no state entity that has the ability to review a ballot title to ensure its legal sufficiency," Ray said.

The state Supreme Court in September overturned a decision by the state Board of Election Commissioners to not certify a ballot title and popular name of a proposed constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana. The court's decision allowed votes to be counted on the proposed amendment.

-- Will Langhorne

Monument law's

change approved

A state Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a bill changing a 2021 law enacted to protect historical monuments on public property, including those commemorating the Civil War.

Under Act 1003 of 2021, a "historical monument shall not be relocated, vandalized, damaged, destroyed, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated or otherwise disturbed," and an entity controlling public property that is itself a historical monument or on which a monument sits may petition the History Commission for a waiver from the requirements of the law.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs on Tuesday endorsed Senate Bill 121 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale.

Under the bill, if a waiver is not granted by the Arkansas History Commission to remove a historical monument or memorial and the historical monument or memorial is removed or has been removed without a waiver, a citizen may file a lawsuit to enjoin the removal of the historical monument or memorial without a waiver.

A judge would be required to enjoin the removal of the historical document monument or memorial, or order the governmental entity having the title to or custody of the removed historical monument or memorial to restore the historical monument or memorial to its original condition and location under the bill.

The bill would apply to a historical monument or memorial removed without a waiver after April 28, 2021, or partially removed by a public entity in the past five years and any portion removed is still in possession of the public entity.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Divestiture bill

hangs up in panel

Legislation that would authorize the state treasurer to divest certain state investments because of the use of environmental, social justice or governance, or ESG, metrics stalled Tuesday in the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

At the direction of the attorney general, the state treasurer would be required under House Bill 1307 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, to prepare, maintain and provide to each state governmental entity a list of financial service providers that discriminate against energy companies or firearms entities or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors, or ESG factors. The bill would exempt indirect holdings of the state's retirement systems.

Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said he loves Attorney General Tim Griffin and state Treasurer Mark Lowery, but the bill needs more work.

"I am just saying I don't think that something as big as this should be in the hands of only one or two people, and I don't like the idea that you put one constitutional office at the direction of another constitutional office," he said.

Payton said he would prefer these decisions be put in the hands of five people.

Sen. Ricky Hill, R-Cabot, the Senate sponsor of HB1307, said he would pull the bill down and work with Payton to develop his idea of putting the decisions in the hands of a five-member board.

Under the bill, the state treasurer would be required to divest the state of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website for retirement holdings and all other holdings within certain periods.

-- Michael R. Wickline

School-force bill

clears House vote

The Arkansas House on Tuesday approved a bill that aims to specify which school employees may use physical force against students.

Senate Bill 59, by Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, passed 91-0. The measure returned to the Senate for consideration of an amendment that added co-sponsors to the bill.

The measure would specify that both classified and licensed school employees "may use reasonable and appropriate physical force" on minors or incompetent persons under certain conditions.

Current statutes allow only a teacher, parent, guardian or "other person entrusted with care and supervision of a minor or an incompetent person" to use physical force to "maintain discipline or to promote the welfare" of the minor or incompetent person.

During committee meetings, Chesterfield said her bill was needed to specify that both classified and licensed school employees are permitted to use physical force since she had learned staff at some schools had refrained from defending themselves against students for fear of losing their jobs.

-- Will Langhorne