Arkansas Tech-Ozark chancellor Bruce Sikes to retire June 30

OZARK -- The chancellor of the Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus will retire effective June 30, the school announced Tuesday.

Bruce Sikes, 60, has been Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus chancellor since 2013. A native of Waldron, Sikes started out at the two-year school in Ozark as chief academic officer in 2007 after a career as a teacher, coach and administrator in the kindergarten-through-12th-grade sector.

In Sikes' two leadership positions at the Ozark campus in Franklin County, headcount enrollment increased from 570 students in fall 2007 to 1,709 students in fall 2022.

ATU-Ozark added academic programming in automation technology, banking services and registered nursing, among others, under Sikes' leadership.

During his time, he was a proponent of the Ready for Life pilot program, which provides career coaching to middle school, junior high and high school students in school districts in the region at the Arkansas Tech Institute; the Arkansas Tech Career Center, which provides educational opportunities for students from 19 school districts; and adult education services in Booneville, Charleston, Clarksville, Ozark and Paris.

Other accomplishments include the planning, construction and opening of the ATU-Ozark Health Sciences and Wellness Building; enhancing the walking trail that encircles ATU-Ozark Campus; and industry partnerships in the region.