Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bad weather dents quarter for America's Car-Mart

by John Magsam | Today at 8:58 a.m.
FILE — An America's Car-Mart is shown in this June 2007 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

America’s Car-Mart reported third quarter earnings Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates citing bad weather and higher credit losses.

The buy-here pay-here used car dealer said net income for the quarter ended January 31 was $1.5 million or 23 cents per share compared to $19.1 million or $2.82 cents per share, a year ago. A consensus of three analysts had estimated earnings per share at 49 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the period was $327 million, up nearly 14% when compared to $287.3 million for the same period last year. A consensus estimate from three analysts pegged revenue at $326.4 million for the quarter.

“Short-term operating conditions are difficult; however, we are making significant progress on the things we control and prudently investing for the long-term,” Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. “Over the next three to five years, we expect to generate returns on equity at historical levels by increasing volume productivity, improving gross margins as a function of procurement initiatives, by leveraging SG&A, and through acquisitions of well-operated dealerships.”

The Rogers-based company released earnings before market open Wednesday. Shares were down about 4% in early morning trading on the Nasdaq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT