Bad weather dents quarter for America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart reported third quarter earnings Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates citing bad weather and higher credit losses.

The buy-here pay-here used car dealer said net income for the quarter ended January 31 was $1.5 million or 23 cents per share compared to $19.1 million or $2.82 cents per share, a year ago. A consensus of three analysts had estimated earnings per share at 49 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the period was $327 million, up nearly 14% when compared to $287.3 million for the same period last year. A consensus estimate from three analysts pegged revenue at $326.4 million for the quarter.

“Short-term operating conditions are difficult; however, we are making significant progress on the things we control and prudently investing for the long-term,” Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. “Over the next three to five years, we expect to generate returns on equity at historical levels by increasing volume productivity, improving gross margins as a function of procurement initiatives, by leveraging SG&A, and through acquisitions of well-operated dealerships.”

The Rogers-based company released earnings before market open Wednesday. Shares were down about 4% in early morning trading on the Nasdaq.