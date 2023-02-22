Barnett, Fordyce girls rolling right along

The buy-in wasn't immediate for Steven Barnett as he'd hoped it'd be when he took over the Fordyce girls basketball program last summer, but all it took was a film about a University of Arkansas football legend for things to take a turn for the better.

For the Lady Bugs, better is greater, and they plan to keep it that way as they begin their quest to win a state title.

Fordyce (22-4) is set to open 2A-South Regional tournament play at 4 p.m. today when it hosts Murfreesboro in the first round on Stan Jones Court at Redbug Arena. Regionals will take place from Class 1A-4A across the state, and a victory would lock up a spot in next week's state tournament for the third consecutive season and fourth time in the past five years for the red-hot Lady Bugs, who've won their past 14 games while cruising to both the regular-season and conference tournament titles.

However, things weren't always great for Fordyce. It was downright rough at times, according to Barnett.

The 35-year-old was hired last June after Ronald Smead, who led the team to a 29-6 record during the 2021-22 season, stepped down. Barnett led Altheimer to a pair of state titles in high school and starred collegiately at Harding University. He spent the previous two years coaching at Pine Bluff Robey Junior High School before accepting the head coaching job at Fordyce. Yet, he knew fairly early that things could potentially be a bit rocky with the Lady Bugs.

"I'd always coached boys, and honestly, I didn't know what to expect coming in," he said. "Once I got down here to Fordyce, I kind of saw that they really weren't working as hard as I'd like basketball players to work. Actually, they felt like I didn't realize they were ladies, and that I was coaching them like I'd coach boys. So they went against my coaching style.

"And with that, I knew we'd have some difficult days ahead, and we had a bunch of them."

To compound matters, Barnett was inheriting a team with just one returning starter in Jadie Hines, and even she acknowledged that playing for a new coach was hard, particularly because of the success they experienced under Smead.

"It was a big adjustment, it really was," said the 6-3 senior center. "To be honest, a lot of it was communication with just us understanding how he works and him understanding how we are, and it took all of us a minute. Both sides were kind of stubborn, and we didn't really want to give in to the other side.

"But once we did, things started to really work out and click."

Regardless of the early tug-of-war that existed, the Lady Bugs still managed to get through the first two months of the season with a 10-4 record. But the first-year coach revealed he really saw a change in his team after they watched the movie "Greater" in mid-December. The film about former Arkansas walk-on Brandon Burlsworth, who overcame odds to become an All-American in 1998 before he was tragically killed in a car accident less than two weeks after being selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

"That's when I truly saw a change in them," Barnett said. "Once they saw that movie, they completely bought in to everything. It was the inspiration they needed because the work ethic, the trust, the overall team chemistry, the love. ... all of it changed."

Fordyce went out the next game and beat Class 4A Camden Fairview to start a string of 19 victories in 20 games. Hines has been steady by averaging 12 points on 51% shooting, 6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, while junior guard Shamara Reeves at 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

Fordyce is also beating teams by an average of nearly 16 points during its current 14-game winning streak. Still, it's not lost on either Barnett nor Hines that the season could abruptly end if they don't beat the Lady Rattlers.

"Nobody really expected us to dominate the [2A-8] conference the way that we did, and we saw that with just how other teams have been reacting to that," Hines said. "It's just a matter of us being confident, but at the same time, not getting too big of a head. We realize that this is a win or lose thing, and we have to win this game to keep going.

"It's the postseason, and it doesn't matter what your record is because right now, everybody has the same goal. It's all about who's going to work harder towards it."