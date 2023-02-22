Bat colony remains at North Little Rock High School; remote learning will continue Thursday

A bat colony in the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence will require students and teachers to shift to remote learning for a second day, the school district said Wednesday.

All of Thursday's after-school activities, including practices and athletic events inside the school, will be canceled, the North Little Rock School District said Wednesday.

"Throughout the day, professional exterminators and our maintenance staff have been on campus to locate bats and their point of entry into the building," Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said in a letter to the school district community on Wednesday. "Additionally, we invited the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to the school, advising us on the next steps for the safety of our employees and students."

The closure of the entire campus Thursday is "in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Pilewski wrote.

The superintendent on Tuesday had ordered students and staff at the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence to shift to remote learning on Wednesday after workers discovered the bat problem.

With remote learning, students log in for live instruction, to complete assignments and to collaborate with their teachers.

The district said it held its previously scheduled Tuesday night boys and girls basketball games against Little Rock Central High School because the Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock was not affected by the bat problem.

The high school bulding, which also houses the Center of Excellence, is relatively new. It opened in 2015 while construction continued in other areas of the building. Workers completed construction in 2017.

The high school has 1,949 students, while the Center for Excellence, which is housed at the high school, has 372 students, according to the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center.

The campus also includes the original Art-Deco style high school building, a separate building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed from 1928 through 1930.