Bentonville board adopts substance abuse program as expulsion alternative for students caught with drugs

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday agreed to implement a substance abuse program that could be offered in lieu of expulsion to students caught with drugs at school.

The board approved creating the Impact Program, which a student would attend on a Saturday. Upon completing the program, along with a 10-day, out-of-school suspension, the student may return to school, said Don Hoover, executive director of student services.

The program will be open only to first-time offenders and those found in possession of or under the influence of a controlled substance at school. Anyone caught distributing drugs -- even to one other person -- would not be eligible.

The board approved the program by a 5-1 vote. Tatum Aicklen, Willie Cowgur, Jennifer Faddis, Jeremy Farmer and Becky Guthrie voted for the program. Kelly Carlson, board president, voted against it. Joel Dunning was absent.

Carlson explained his vote, saying there are consequences to breaking a rule and it's better to learn that as a youth than as an adult.

Until now, students caught possessing or using drugs on a school campus for the first time were likely to be expelled for one semester, with the option to attend online school or the Regional Educational Alternative Program during their expulsion period.

Administrators pushed for the Impact Program as an alternative consequence that is less disruptive to their education, especially for those enrolled in upper-level academic courses or special programs.

"It is sad when you see a student close the door on so many things over one bad decision at 15," Hoover said last month when he introduced the program concept to the board.

Cowgur, board vice president, expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday. While there's no place for drugs or alcohol at school, he said, "you do have great kids just make dumb decisions."

The district has seen a sharp increase in recent years in the number of drug-related offenses among students -- 101 so far this school year, up from 42 during the entire 2017-18 school year, Hoover said.

School administrators say the vast majority of the cases involve possession or use of vaping devices containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

A student involved in a second offense would not be granted the opportunity to do the Impact Program and would face expulsion, even if the student's offenses occurred several years apart, Hoover said.

The financial impact of the program is the personnel expense for Saturday school -- $854 for one day, or about $15,372 over the course of a school year, Hoover said.

Program participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

About 21 students recently caught with drugs are eligible to participate in the Impact Program now, and the first two Saturday classes are planned for March 4 and 11, according to Hoover.

Bentonville up to now was the only school district among Northwest Arkansas' largest four districts that offered no alternative to expulsion for first-time offenders who use, possess or are under the influence of illegal drugs, Hoover said.

In Rogers, for example, a first drug violation results in a 10-day suspension, but it can be reduced to five days if the student completes a drug/alcohol assessment, a parent conference takes place, and a non-use contract is signed by both the student and parent or guardian, according to Rogers' student handbook.

In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the board unanimously approved guaranteed maximum prices for a few facility projects.

The district plans to do two secure vestibule projects: one at Apple Glen Elementary School and another at the combined Ardis Ann Middle and Elm Tree Elementary schools.

Paul Wallace, director of facilities, said these schools lack a secure entry. Visitors have to be buzzed in, but once inside can wander through the building without staff knowing where they are, he said. The vestibules will guide visitors into the office to check in.

The board approved a price of $1,889,682 for the Apple Glen project and $1,315,754 for the Ardis Ann/Elm Tree project.

The board also approved spending up to $290,740 to replace windows at Lincoln Junior High School.

All three projects are expected to begin this spring and be completed by Aug. 1.