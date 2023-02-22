Bentonville Planning Commission gives OK for two city communication towers

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved two conditional-use permits for the city.

The approvals will allow the city to move forward with communications towers at the Police Department at 908 S.E. 14th St. and 5500 S.W. Barron Road.

The tower on Southeast 14th Street will be 120 feet tall and will replace an approximately 50-foot tower that operates on an antiquated radio system, according to planning documents.

The Barron Road tower will be 190 feet tall. The location is on property where a city electrical substation operates, according to planning documents.

Four towers will be part of the new radio system. The others will be on Rice Road and Northwest 12th Street.

City voters on April 13, 2021, approved a $266 million bond issue that included $6.6 million for a new radio system.

The Planning Commission approved an amended rezoning request from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1109 N.E. Monroe St. for applicant Ken Ehret.

The Planning Commission voted 4-3 to deny a future land use map amendment from low-density residential to high-density residential, and 5-2 against a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 1208 S.E.D St. for Verdant Studio/Bryce Masterson.

The denials can be appealed to City Council.

Also approved were three rezoning requests from Freeman Living Trust:

• From low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 204, 206 and 214 S.W. Glover St.

• From low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 203 N.W. D St.

• From low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 205 N.W. D St.

A conditional-use permit for Brothers Meet House at 405 S.E. Fifth St. was given Planning Commission approval, while a conditional-use permit extension for Beach BBQ at 1080 S.E. 14th St. was tabled by commissioners until the next Planning Commission meeting.

The large-scale plan for My Place Hotel on Southeast East Pointe Drive also was approved. Plans show a 7,744-square-foot structure that is just over 50 feet tall.

Plans for a 7Brew at 411 S.E. Walton Blvd. also were approved as was the preliminary plat for Nelagoney Glen at 909-911 N.W. C St.



