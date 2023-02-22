Bill filed to require training for law enforcement academy instructors to recognize health dangers

A bill to require that training officers at law enforcement and fire academies be trained and certified in recognizing conditions in trainees that could be life-threatening was filed this week in the state House by Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge.

The law, if passed will be named in honor of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, who died while training at a state police academy.

Parks, 38, of Jonesboro died July 17 after training for about 25 minutes in extreme heat, an Arkansas State Police investigative file shows. Originally state officials released a statement saying that he hadn't participated in physical activity prior to his death.

Cavenaugh, along with bill co-sponsor Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, questioned the official statement soon after the death was reported. Both also have been vocal about concerns regarding the police cadets training in conditions that were reported to be at a heat index of 106 at the time.

House Bill 1459, if passed, would create the Vincent Parks Law. It would require instructors at law enforcement, firefighter and Arkansas State Game and Fish schools to undergo training to recognize health conditions such as sudden cardiac arrest.

Conditions also include dehydration and concussion or other health emergencies. It also lists training for environmental issues that threaten health or safety including heath exhaustion.

The bill also calls for the act to immediately become effective upon approval.

"It is found and determined by the General Assembly of the State of Arkansas that instructors do not currently have training or certification regarding concussions, dehydration, environmental issues that threaten the health or safety of a person, or sudden cardiac arrests," the bill states. "That in the past year, a cadet died due to this lack of education on health conditions; that without immediate action, cadets or officers who are required to receive training will be in danger of having instructors without education or training on these serious conditions; and that this act is immediately necessary to protect the health and safety of cadets and officers who are required to receive training from these instructors."

Vincent Park's wife, Christina Parks, has called for changes in the state since her husband's death.

"In a time when we so desperately need police officers and so few people want to step up and join, a good, Godly man stepped forward and was subjected to childish hazing and callous disregard for life," Christina Parks said in a statement issued last month. "Not only did this conduct endanger and take a life, it rips the very fabric of our society. Is this the conduct we want the guardians of society to learn? Cruelty and indifference followed by lies and cover-up?"

Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley decided in December that no criminal charges would be filed in the case. He cited the medical examiner's report that ruled the cause of death an accident from three health conditions, including sickle cell disease, triggered by physical exertion and heat stress, hypertensive heart disease and obesity.

In a letter written to former State Police Col. Bill Bryant on Dec. 15 and released the next day, Jegley outlined his reasons for not pursuing charges.

"However, the file did contain concerning issues with the culture of the training program at ALETA," Jegley wrote. "Including Hazing and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation. We will not reiterate those concerns here, but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA made obvious in the ASP report."

The Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training has said a thorough review of training procedure at state training facilities is the top priority.