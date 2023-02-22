Bank names Alliance head to board

Allison J.H. Thompson, president/chief executive officer of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, was appointed by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to a three-year term as director of the Little Rock Branch board.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis made the announcement recently. Thompson's term was effective Jan. 1, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Members of the St. Louis Fed's board of directors and those of its branch boards in Little Rock, Ark., Louisville, Ky., and Memphis Tenn., are familiar with the economic and credit conditions of their regions. Their observations -- along with the economic data and information gathered and analyzed by St. Louis Fed staff -- help ensure that conditions of Main Street America are represented in Federal Open Market Committee deliberations in Washington, D.C.," according to the newsletter.

Detals: https://www.stlouisfed.org/about-us/leadership-governance/board-of-directors.

Chamber accepting Expo booth requests

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023. For this year's casino themed event, the Chamber is encouraging participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Business Expo will be held May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 each. Table sponsorships are $250.

The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

The top five reasons to exhibit at Business Expo are to showcase yourself and your products, customer relations, networking, measuring the competition, and generating leads.

To purchase breakfast tickets or sponsorships, call (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Irby appears on 'This Old House' today

Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby will appear on television at 6 p.m. today during Make48 on "This Old House" Makers Channel -- Roku (Channel 458.)

Make48 is described on its website as a 48-hour competition where teams are presented with a challenge and tasked to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a 1-minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges.

Make48 competitions took place in cities throughout the U.S. and North Little Rock was one of the locations included with a challenge theme focusing on the Trail of Tears, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Irby, vice president of the Arkansas Chapter of the National Trail of Tears Association, was a judge at the competition. Two other members of the Arkansas chapter helped judge the event as well. They were Dan Littlefield Jr. and Arkansas chapter researcher Carolyn Kent, who was a team mentor.

Irby said it's significant to pay homage to the role North Little Rock had in the Trail of Tears. Judging criteria included how the prototype affects the public and how interactive it would be with the community, according to Irby.

Teams gathered at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub at Winrock International. Details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_y5LsvfajRY&feature=youtu.be.

Lecture series to feature Stickney

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will host its 12th Distinguished Laureate Series featuring a discussion with Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, a 1998 inductee and award-winning actress, comedian, and poet.

The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock, according to a news release.

A Little Rock native, Stickney will also read excerpts from her novel, "Someone to Love." Stickney is best known for her television and film roles in the late 1980s and 1990s such as Tina Turner's sister, Allene, in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It and others, including Die Hard with a Vengeance, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and the ABC-TV miniseries The Women of Brewster Place.

Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abhof-distinguished-laureate-series-xii-tickets-541584061507.