EPA: Rail line on the hook for Ohio spill

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern on Tuesday to pay for the cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio, train wreck and chemical release as federal regulators took charge of long-term recovery efforts and promised worried residents they wouldn't be forgotten.

The agency used its authority under the federal Superfund law to order Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water. It also said the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for a new program to provide cleaning services for impacted residents and businesses.

"In no way, shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess they created," EPA Administrator Michael Regan vowed at a news conference in East Palestine. "I know this order cannot undo the nightmare that families in this town have been living with, but it will begin to deliver much-needed justice for the pain that Norfolk Southern has caused."

He warned that if Norfolk Southern fails to comply, the agency will perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

The EPA planned to release more details on the cleanup service for residents and businesses, which it said would "provide an additional layer of reassurance."

The agency said its order marked the end of the "emergency" phase of the Feb. 3 derailment and the beginning of long-term remediation phase in the East Palestine area.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw reiterated promises to restore the site and invest in the community.

"Norfolk Southern is going to remediate the site, we're going to do continuous long-term air and water monitoring, we're going to help the residents of this community recover, and we're going to invest in the long-term health of this community. And we're going to make Norfolk Southern a safer railroad," he told reporters.

The EPA's move to compel Norfolk Southern to clean up came nearly three weeks after more than three dozen freight cars derailed on the outskirts of East Palestine.

Officials seeking to avoid the danger of an uncontrolled blast chose to intentionally release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke again billowing high into the sky.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine assured residents that they will not be left to handle the aftermath on their own.

Already, 4,600 yards of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed, DeWine said. But he said Norfolk Southern had failed to address the contaminated soil underneath its tracks before repairing them and running freight again.

He said the company would have to take the tracks back up and remove the soil.

"The combination of Norfolk Southern's corporate greed, incompetence, and lack of concern for our residents is absolutely unacceptable to me," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said, appearing at the news conference in East Palestine with Regan, DeWine and other officials.

Shapiro said his administration had made a criminal referral of Norfolk Southern to the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, while DeWine said Ohio's attorney general had also launched an investigation.

The EPA said it has tested indoor air quality at 550 homes so far, with outside air being monitored via aircraft, mobile vans and stationary instruments. Still, Regan said he is not sure if the EPA is testing for dioxin, a carcinogen, as some lawmakers and advocates have requested.

Separately, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a package of reforms Tuesday and called on railroad operators to take immediate steps to improve safety.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.