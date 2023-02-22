Federal screeners confiscated 59 weapons at Arkansas airports in 2022

In 2022 in Arkansas, U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents discovered 59 firearms in passengers' carry-on baggage, up six from 2021 and nearly twice as many as the 30 reported in 2020.

According to TSA, the most guns -- 35 -- were confiscated at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, which tied the number confiscated the previous year. Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill had the second highest total for 2022 with 20 firearms seized -- which was nearly double the previous year.

The report said 29 guns were seized at Clinton National in 2018, 23 in 2019, 22 in 2020, then 35 each in 2021 and 2022. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport, 7 guns were confiscated in 2018, 10 in 2019, 6 in 2020, 11 in 2021 and 20 in 2022.

Officials from the Northwest airport reported that only 17 firearms were seized in 2022 -- down three from the 20 recorded in the TSA report.

"There's a possibility that some things TSA categorize as a firearm varies from what we do," Alex English, public affairs manager for the Northwest Airport, said. "I'm not sure how TSA records and tracks that and I can't speak for their findings."

She said the three additional confiscations by TSA could be stun guns or other prohibited items that the Northwest airport did not categorize as a firearm.

Regional airports in Fort Smith and Texarkana accounted for two guns seized at each airport in 2018, zero the following year, one each in 2020 and three each in 2021. In 2022, only one firearm was discovered at the Fort Smith regional airport and TSA agents seized three guns at the Texarkana regional airport.

In a press release, Tim Berroyer, the TSA federal security director for the state of Arkansas, said the goal of TSA is not to take peoples' guns away from them but to raise awareness to the problem and call attention to the proper way to transport firearms on a commercial airline.

"It is my hope that these statistics serve as a wake-up call for those who choose to travel with a firearm," Berroyer said in the release. "TSA doesn't want to prevent travelers from traveling with a firearm, we ask that travelers follow the guidelines in place to ensure all travelers are safe. This is not a new problem, but it is one that must be addressed since we have reached an unacceptable level of firearms coming through our security checkpoints."

The TSA annual report also described what passengers can expect if security discovers a firearm during screening.

"When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint," the report said. "Law enforcement removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to discretion of airport law enforcement."

Those who violate the firearm rules will have their "trusted traveler" and TSA PreCheck benefits revoked, according to the TSA report.

Berroyer asked that gun owners double check their carry-on luggage before it gets to the TSA checkpoint and that those planning to travel with a firearm know -- and follow -- TSA procedures in that regard. He said those who do will save themselves a lot of time, trouble and possible expense. For those who don't, he said, TSA is prepared.

"Fortunately, we have a dedicated corps of TSA officers across the country who will continue to screen for weapons and other potential security threats to ensure these items do not make it into the cabin of an aircraft," Berroyer said.