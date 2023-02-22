Former Fayetteville Fire Chief Dayringer dies; ‘touched many lives,’ department says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Fire Chief David Dayringer, 68, died Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Fire Department.

Dayringer retired as fire chief in 2019. He started his career in firefighting in Tulsa, eventually becoming deputy chief there. He retired in 2009 after serving 28 years, but became fire chief in Fayetteville shortly thereafter in 2010.

Dayringer planned and implemented several initiatives for the city's Fire Department, according to the post. The department went from an Insurance Services Office Class 4 to a Class 1 during his tenure, improving response times and saving residents' homeowner insurance costs.

Dayringer also moved the department to a new hiring system to attract diverse recruits nationally, the post says.

The department built a six-story trailing facility on Borick Drive in the industrial park under Dayringer's leadership, providing a safe and secure space for city and regional firefighters to practice a range of skills.

"We encourage you to reflect and remember Chief Dayringer. His dedicated and faithful service to the members of the FFD and the citizens of Fayetteville touched many lives, and we are all the better for it," the post says. "Rest easy chief, we will always remember you."

Funeral service has not yet been announced.