GOP congressmen meet Zelenskyy, signal their support

WASHINGTON -- A handful of congressional Republicans met Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a signal of continued U.S. support even as hard-right members of the party vow to block future aid to the embattled country.

The newly appointed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee led a small delegation to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of the war a year ago and since Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November.

Chairman Mike McCaul and four other Republican lawmakers said they discussed at length what Ukraine's military needs to fight off Russian aggression. Zelenskyy provided them with a list of weapons, including longer-range artillery and air-to-surface missile systems.

McCaul's visit Tuesday is the latest in a series of efforts by the Texas Republican to make the case to his party for why the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort.

"We have seen time and again the majority of Republicans and Democrats support our assistance to Ukraine. But the Biden administration needs to layout their long-term strategy," McCaul said in a statement. "There are some Members who would be more supportive if they saw a long-term strategy that was based on a Ukrainian victory rather than sending just enough support to prolong the war but not win it."

A spokesperson for McCaul noted the delegation has been focused on oversight and ensuring there are guardrails in place for any future aid to Ukraine.

Far-right opposition to continued U.S. support to Ukraine intensified this month when a group of 11 House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida put forward a "Ukraine Fatigue" resolution. It urged the combatants to "reach a peace agreement."

"America is in a state of managed decline and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war," Gaetz said.

Thus far, the U.S. has provided four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of the money going toward replenishment of U.S. military equipment that was sent to the front lines.

Congress approved the latest round of aid in December. While the package was designed to last through the end of the fiscal year in September, much depends upon events on the ground.

For his part, Zelenskyy has been working with both Democrats and Republicans to ensure their support once the country runs out of aid, likely to happen in late summer.

In comments later on social media, Zelenskyy added, "Thank you, American congressmen, for supporting Ukraine and understanding the importance of stepping up aid to help us achieve victory."

SANCTIONS CONSTRAINING RUSSIA

American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia's ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday, adding that more sanctions will be imposed on the Kremlin in the coming days.

At the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said U.S. sanctions are effectively resulting in military losses for Russia by straining its military machine.

Russia is the world's second-largest arms producer after the United States, but Adeyemo asserted that "today, Russia can't produce enough arms to meet their basic needs and to be a supplier to the countries that rely on them."

The financial penalties imposed by the U.S. and its allies "have degraded Russia's ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment lost since the start of the war," he said, adding, "Russia has also lost up to 50% of its tanks."

More than 30 countries, including the United States, the EU nations, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and others -- representing more than half the world's economy -- have imposed price caps on Russian oil and diesel, instituted export controls, frozen Russian Central Bank funds and restricted access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

Adeyemo said the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia this week targeting its military manufacturing industry.

"While we have far more to do, we are succeeding in reversing the course of Russia's budget and undercutting its military-industrial complex," Adeyemo says.

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking and Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press.