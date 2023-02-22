Governor appoints five people to Arkansas Economic Development Commission





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday she will appoint Shash Goyal, Annemarie Dillard Jazic, Glen Johnson, John Schmelzle and Jon Wickliffe to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Goyal will replace Mike Carroll, Dillard Jazic will replace William Brewer, Johnson will replace Gina Radke, Schmelzle will replace Richard Barrows and Wickliffe will be reappointed, according to the governor's office.

"I am proud to appoint this group of talented, experienced business leaders to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission," Sanders said in a news release.

Goyal is chief executive officer and founder of I Square Management, directing acquisition and redevelopment of hotels and commercial properties.

Jazic is vice president of e-commerce and digital marketing for Dillard's.

Johnson is president of Blue Flame Minerals and co-chief executive officer of DYNE Hospitality Group and DYNE Development. Blue Flame Minerals is an oil and gas company that invests in mineral rights throughout the country, including the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas. DYNE Hospitality Group is the largest Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee with more than 100 cafes in six states, including 25 in Arkansas, and more than 2,000 employees. DYNE Development is a real estate development company focused on building real estate for Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees, according to the governor's office.

Schmelzle operates Schmelzle & Associates, a commercial real estate development and investment company focused primarily on Northwest Arkansas.

Wickliffe is responsible for business development in Arkansas at Vantage Health Plan.



