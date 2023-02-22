High school basketball roundups

BOYS

LAKE HAMILTON 80, WHITE HALL 63 Zac Pennington provided 28 points as Lake Hamilton (24-4, 12-3 5A-South) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Hot Springs. Ty Robinson added 22 points for the Wolves.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 49, VILONIA 47 Nate Coley drilled a 15-footer at the buzzer to lead Parkview (16-12, 9-4 5A-Central) to its sixth consecutive victory. Coley also hit a tough jumper to the the game at 47-47 with 40 seconds to go. Both Dashun Spence and Josh Lawrence had 15 points apiece for Vilonia (21-8, 9-4).

MOUNTAIN HOME 62, GREENBRIER 47 Ryder McClain ended with 25 points and came up with three steals to help Mountain Home (16-13, 7-6 5A-West) inch closer to gaining a state tournament berth. Braiden Dewey had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bombers. Aidan Berry scored 22 points for Greenbrier (13-14, 7-6).

SEARCY 77, BATESVILLE 63 Isaiah Carlos had 20 points as Searcy (16-12, 6-7 5A-East) won in its final home game of the season. Bryce Theobald had 16 points, and Jayden Duffy collected 15 points while Zyron Williams and Dash Stevenson counted 11 points each for the Lions.

GIRLS

GREENWOOD 92, ALMA 36 Anna Trusty finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to put Greenwood (26-2. 13-0 5A-West) one victory away from running the table in league play. Madison Cartwright had 22 points, and Brooklyn Woolsey added 7 for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 46-23 at halftime. Ashlyn Butler, Izzy Smith, Ella Williams and Kylah Pearcy all chipped in with six points each in the win.

MOUNTAIN HOME 78, GREENBRIER 39 Mountain Home (16-13, 7-6 5A-West) hit a program-record 17 three-pointers as it doubled up the Lady Panthers. Amelia Rucker scored 23 points, and Laykin Moore tallied 14 points and five rebounds for the Lady Bombers. Parker Huskey chipped in with 11 points as well. Jade Steele's 17 points paced Greenbrier (5-22, 1-12).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 37 Pacious McDaniel led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds to carry Har-Ber (18-8, 12-3 6A-West) on senior night. Delaney Roller had 11 points, and Galatia Andrew followed with 8 points and 6 assists for the Lady Wildcats.

VILONIA 59, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 54 Bailey Sims hit two free throws with 37 seconds remaining in the game to put Vilonia (24-4, 14-1 5A-Central) up for good as it captured the conference title by beating Parkview (20-7, 12-3). Sidni Middleton had 17 points, and Madison Mannion had 15 in the win for Vilonia, which lost to the Lady Patriots 54-51 earlier this season. Alexis Heston also scored 15 points for the Lady Eagles.