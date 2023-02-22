Hogs punish Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team enjoyed its most-lopsided SEC victory of the season in beating Georgia 97-65 Tuesday night in Walton Arena.

The 32-point final margin for the Razorbacks surpassed their 60-40 victory over LSU in Walton Arena on Jan. 24.

It was the most-lopsided victory for Arkansas in 42 games against Georgia. The Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs by 30 points, 99-69, in 2021.

The Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7) have won their last two games by a combined 51 points, including an 84-65 victory over Florida on Saturday.

"We're playing in Bud Walton, we're playing the right way the last two games and we're playing on both sides of the ball," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "If you only play one side of the floor, you're not going to have games like this."

Working against Georgia's zone defense much of the game, Arkansas had its best-shooting performance ever in SEC play at 63.8% (37 of 58).

The Razorbacks' previous best shooting SEC games were twice at 62.7% -- earlier this season when they hit 32 of 51 in an 88-73 victory at Kentucky and hitting 37 of 59 in a 94-61 victory at Missouri in 2016.

"We knew they were going to come out in a zone," said freshman guard Nick Smith, who led the Razorbacks with a career-high 26 points and hit 9 of 14 shots. "Just moving the ball and making shots, staying ready, staying in the gym, getting game shots in."

Arkansas had a season-high 26 assists and season-low five turnovers.

"I think we took really good shots," Razorbacks freshman guard Anthony Black said. "We created really good shots for each other and played pretty unselfish."

Musselman said the Razorbacks made 266 passes. The goal is to make at least 200 passes in a game.

"That's the most passes of any team I've ever had," said Musselman, in his eighth season as a college head coach. "I don't know if we've ever had a team over 250."

Black had 10 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

"I think we did a good job making the extra pass," Black said. "We would swing it and have a pretty decent shot, but we'd have one more open.

"That extra pass, that's probably why our passing total was high like that."

Black has 19 assists in the last three games and 122 on the season.

"He's got such great court vision, and he's so unselfish," Musselman said. "The 266 passes, a lot of them are him being the trigger guy, or the initial advance pass guy.

"I thought we ran the floor better tonight offensively than we have all year. I thought our advance passes were really, really sound."

Razorbacks junior guard Ricky Council, playing off the bench for the second consecutive game and third time this season, had 22 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Arkansas hit 11 of 20 three-pointers, including 5 of 8 by Smith and 3 of 6 by Council.

"Arkansas just played really, really well," Georgia Coach Mike White said. "Ricky Council making three threes was a huge factor in the game, and that's on the staff. That's on me.

"We were playing some percentages in certain ways [by leaving Council open on the perimeter] just to try to be as competitive as we could be."

Smith played his fourth game since missing the previous 13 with management of his right knee. He has missed 19 games overall.

"Nick Smith, he's been hurt all year, and he just showed the country what he's capable of when healthy," White said. "Anthony Black hit some mid-ranges, a couple of them if memory serves that were late clock, big shots. Eight assists and zero turnovers.

"Their backcourt was really, really good."

Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals and senior forward Jalen Graham had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots.

Senior forward Makhi Mitchell added 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Razorbacks.

Junior guard Kario Oquendo led Georgia (16-12, 6-9) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs shot 36.5% (19 of 52), but kept the game from approaching their 108-59 loss at No. 2 Alabama last Saturday by hitting 21 of 27 free throws.

Razorbacks junior guard Davonte Davis had 4 points on 2-of-2 shooting, but on defense he guarded Georgia senior guard Terry Roberts -- who came into the game averaging 14.2 points --holding him to 4 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Arkansas led led 43-23 at halftime.

Three-pointers by Walsh and Smith helped the Razorbacks push their lead to 56-29 with 16:21 left and they kept pouring it on.

"We've won seven out of nine SEC games with two games that we were right there and had an opportunity to win," Musselman said of losing at Missouri 79-76 and at Texas A&M 62-56. "So we're playing good basketball at the right time."