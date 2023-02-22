



Happy birthday (Feb. 22): Though you guide yourself very well and prefer to work for your prizes, when the fairy godmother comes to you this year, allow for the granting of wishes. More highlights: You'll be a surprise visitor and also visited by surprises. You'll seal a deal that helps your family and you'll receive glowing praise at the perfect time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Like a diligent squirrel, you will store up what you will later need. It's wise to know what that will be. It's a trick question of sorts, too, as your basic needs will stay the same but what fulfills them will change through time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People running around saying there's a problem doesn't necessarily make a problem. Check it out for yourself. Avoid wasting your time with issues that aren't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may feel like you are reeling forward in a kind of controlled fall. Call it momentum! You can trust yourself. On a subconscious level you know exactly what you are doing, and you'll catch yourself at just the right moment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Attraction keeps the planets turning around the sun, the ocean reaching to the moon and someone's heart returning to you again and again. There's nothing to actively do here. Give in to the natural gravitational pull.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Turbulence doesn't know about airplanes. The hot and cold air dramatically intermingle regardless of who might fly through. For similar reasons, you don't take the moods of others personally, even as you steer around them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You prize kindness and you look for it at work in the world, aligning yourself with gentle souls and, when the opportunity arises, finding ways to counteract the harshness of the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can try to square the circles, but they will still be circles, doing what circles do, which is mostly roll along. There's nothing to fight, fix or overcome. Your peace comes from a radical acceptance of what is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Rather than trying to change the problem, you change yourself and the issue resolves as though by magic. This is the sort of trick you can pull off time and again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Though you're as adventurous as they come, the familiarity of a situation will suit you well today. It gives you confidence and helps you settle into a sense of control over what you're thinking and doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be taking on work that's difficult to assess, but that's OK. You really don't need to. It doesn't matter how much, how well or how timely this is. What matters is that you are doing it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've been waiting on permission and now you'll get the go-ahead to do what you've been wanting to do. In the days ahead, you will proceed with a steady consistency and begin to see the ripple effect of your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have extra of something to give — warmth, money, wisdom or help. Because you can lift others, you're alert to anyone who might need the lift. Whatever you contribute, it is you who will be the ultimate benefactor.

MERCURY’S HEAD GAMES: Mercury and Mars locked in an air sign trine bodes well for productive, direct and bright conversations. Those who share will grow themselves in the discussion. Those who merely listen to the sharing of others may expand their knowledge even more, making this a fantastic time to take in audiobooks, podcasts, lectures, panels and the like.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Drew Barrymore’s free-spirited ways have led her from child actress to producer, author, talk show host, philanthropist and more. Intuitive water sign influences are the predominant force in Barrymore’s astrological chart, and she has often focused her philanthropy on protecting oceans and ocean creatures. Look for the upcoming children’s Netflix show “Princess Power” produced by Flower Films, Barrymore’s production company.



