• Sharon Collins of Foley, Ala., was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzling $211,000 while working as financial secretary for First Baptist Church, buying trips to New Orleans and Las Vegas, a cruise and jewelry.

• Harrison Edell of the Dallas Zoo said a two-week quarantine was necessary "just to make sure that they didn't pick something up," but now Bella and Finn, the emperor tamarin monkeys that were stolen but recovered, are back scampering around their enclosure.

• Yutaka Fukuda, director of Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, said he'll miss Xiang Xiang and thanks her "for making so many people happy" as the panda heads to China under the terms of the goodwill program even though she was born in Japan.

• Jully Black, a Canadian R&B star, edited her nation's anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, drawing praise amid a national conversation on Indigenous rights, as "O Canada! Our home and native land" became, with emphasis, "Our home on native land."

• George Osborne of the British Museum said a deal is being negotiated on the Parthenon Marbles and "I think there is a way forward where these sculptures ... could be seen both in London and in Athens, and that will be a win-win for Greece and for us."

• Treb Heining, who sold balloons at Disneyland as a teen and now works in the balloon industry, said Laguna Beach, Calif., officials are "doing anything they can to make balloons into this evil, horrible thing" as they weigh a ban to curtail a wildfire risk and eliminate a source of trash near scenic shores.

• Michaela Kroemer, a lawyer in Austria, cites the right to "generational justice" guaranteed in the constitution as she represents a dozen minors suing to force the government to take tougher action against climate change.

• Zack Stephenson, a legislator, said "Minnesotans deserve the same opportunities that our neighbors have" and "more than 30 states ... have legalized sports betting in some form or fashion" as state proposals resurface, with tribal casinos and major-league teams forging an alliance.

• Janne Myrdal, a legislator in North Dakota, said it's not a "burning-the-book bill, nor is it censorship," but an effort to protect children, as legislation advances to prohibit libraries from displaying "explicit sexual material," though a senator argued that it would prohibit even an anatomy book.