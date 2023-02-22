Internet immunity gets look in Supreme Court

In a case with the potential to alter the very structure of the internet, the Supreme Court explored Tuesday the limits of a federal law that shields social media platforms from legal responsibility for what users post on their sites.

The justices heard more than 2½ hours of arguments regarding the claim by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old exchange student killed in a 2015 Islamic State attack, that Google's YouTube should be liable for promoting content from the group.

But justices across the ideological spectrum said they were confused by the arguments offered by the family's lawyer and worried that the court could undermine an effort by Congress to provide immunity for the platforms decades ago, when lawmakers wanted to encourage the development of the internet.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said one could question why Congress provided such protections when passing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which has been interpreted by courts to provide wide immunity from lawsuits when the sites post content from outside parties.

"We really don't know about these things. You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet," Kagan said of herself and her colleagues, several of whom smiled at the description.

Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age, Kagan said.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of six conservatives, said the court should not "crash the digital economy."

"Isn't it better," Kavanaugh asked, to keep things the way they are and "put the burden on Congress to change that?"

Courts in the past have found the Section 230 law shields tech companies from culpability over the posts, photos and videos that people share on their services. Google argues that the law protects it from legal responsibility for the videos that its recommendation algorithms surface, and such immunity is essential to tech companies' ability to provide useful and safe content to their users.

The Gonzalez family's lawyers say that applying Section 230 to algorithmic recommendations incentivizes promoting harmful content and denies victims an opportunity to seek redress when they can show those recommendations caused injuries or even death.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked whether YouTube uses the same algorithm to recommend rice pilaf recipes and terrorist content. Yes, he was told.

Kagan noted that "every time anybody looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved," whether it's a Google search, YouTube or Twitter.

Chief Justice John Roberts wondered whether recommending a similar video to someone who has expressed interest in a subject is not the "21st century" equivalent of a bookseller pointing a customer asking about sports books to the section of the store where they are kept.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Kagan told Eric Schnapper, a lawyer for the Gonzalez family, that his argument about algorithmic recommendations was very broad. Because algorithms are used to respond to virtually every search, Kagan said, Schnapper's position might mean Section 230 really provides no protection at all.

Schnapper said YouTube should be liable for its algorithm, which he said systematically recommended videos inciting violence and supporting terrorism. The algorithm, he said, was YouTube's speech and distinct from what users of the platform had posted.

Reflecting the complexity of the issue and the court's seeming caution, Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested another factor in recommendations made by YouTube and others, noting that "most algorithms are designed these days to maximize profits."

Gorsuch suggested the court could send the case back to a lower court without weighing in on the extent of Google's legal protections. He participated in arguments by phone because he was "a little under the weather," Roberts said.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson aggressively questioned lawyer Lisa Blatt, representing Google. Jackson suggested the original intent of Section 230 was to protect tech companies from liability but also to encourage them to take down offensive content. But Blatt refused to make concessions.

She held fast to her argument that Section 230 is broad, strong and crystal-clear -- platforms are not liable when dealing with any kind of third-party content, regardless of how they do or don't promote it to their users.

Companies must make choices about how to display content, she said, to help users find relevant information. To side with the argument of plaintiffs "defies the text" of the law, she told the justices, and "threatens today's internet."

Congress wrote Section 230 after a court found Prodigy Services liable for defamatory comments on its site. At the time, message boards reigned supreme and Americans were newly joining services such as CompuServe, Prodigy, and AOL, allowing their unvetted posts to reach millions.

The statute contains what have been called the "26 words that created the internet." Its key provision says no tech platform "shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

YouTube parent company Google successfully quashed the Gonzalez family lawsuit in lower courts, arguing that Section 230 protects the company when it surfaces a video in the "Up Next" queue on YouTube, or when it ranks one link above another in search results. But these and other wins came over the objections of some prominent judges who say lower courts have read the provision too broadly.

"The Supreme Court should take up the proper interpretation of Section 230 and bring its wisdom and learning to bear on this complex and difficult topic," wrote Judge Ronald Gould of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The case comes amid growing concern that the laws that govern the internet -- many forged years before the invention of social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or TikTok -- are ill equipped to oversee the modern web.

Politicians from both parties are clamoring to introduce new digital rules after the U.S. government has taken a largely laissez-faire approach to tech regulation over the past three decades. But efforts to craft new laws have stalled in Congress, pushing courts and state legislatures to take up the mantle.

Now, the Supreme Court is slated to play an increasingly central role. After hearing the Google case Tuesday, the justices today will take up Twitter v. Taamneh, was brought by the family of Nawras Alassaf, who was killed in a terrorist attack at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people.

During oral arguments, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said the outcome of that case might be relevant to the Google lawsuit, and could dictate even whether the court has to settle the issues argued Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Barnes of The Washington Post, by Adam Liptak of The New York Times and by Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.