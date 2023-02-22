Jacksonville police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

One man was shot in the parking lot of a Jacksonville Wendy’s on Wednesday morning, police said.

April Kiser, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville police, said officers were investigating a shooting that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

“He is a Wendy’s employee, and he is being transported to the hospital, but his wounds are not life threatening,” Kiser said Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy’s at 708 W. Main St., near the Jacksonville Shopping Center, Kiser said.

“We do not have a suspect in custody, but we do have a suspect vehicle that has been recovered and towed,” she said.

Police had asked that traffic avoid the 700 block of West Main Street and the Jacksonville Shopping Center on Facebook just after 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Kiser said the area had been opened back up just after 9 a.m.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding this shooting contact Sgt. Shawn Jones by calling (501) 982-3191 or by calling the after hours non-emergency number, (501) 985-2802.

The investigation is ongoing.