Lady Patriots hold off Lady Rams, cap sweep

5A-EAST GIRLS

MARION 44, PARAGOULD 39

MARION -- Marion harassed Paragould into 6-of-26 first-half shooting to take a 12-point lead at halftime and held on for a 44-39 victory Tuesday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

The victory clinched Marion's ninth state tournament appearance in 10 seasons under Coach Shunda Johnson. Paragould played without leading scorer and rebounder Keimarui Brown.

Senior forward Kiera Neal led the way for Marion (11-13, 8-5 5A-East) with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Alyse Holliman checked in with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Dixie Williams paced Paragould (19-8, 9-4) with 15 points, but no other Lady Ram scored more than Shakira Brown's 8 points off the bench.

Marion hit Paragould with the first four points of the game, and finished the opening quarter on a 7-3 run to lead 13-10.

Dyson sparked Marion in the second quarter, scoring five consecutive points on a jumper and a three-pointer, and when Holliman scored on a rebound basket, Marion enjoyed its first double-digit lead (24-14) with 1:30 left in the first half. A Neal layup capped the first-half scoring and the Lady Patriots led 26-14 at halftime.

Paragould peppered the net from long range in the third quarter, making 3 of 5 three-pointers, and the Lady Rams crawled within 37-27 after the quarter.

The Paragould long-range display continued into the fourth quarter as Shakira Brown and Williams hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, the latter with 5:15 remaining, and the visitors were within 37-33.

That's when Neal went to work, assisting on layups by Holliman and Jordan Johnson before splitting a pair of free throws to give Marion a 42-35 advantage.

Marion clinched victory by forcing seven fourth-quarter turnovers and outrebounding Paragould 10-6.

Marion's victory completes a season sweep of Paragould, which would give the Lady Patriots the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish the regular season tied.

BOYS

MARION 63, PARAGOULD 44

Marion used a dominant fourth quarter Tuesday night to top Paragould and clinch the outright 5A-East conference title at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Leading 45-37 after three quarters, Marion tightened the screws on defense, forcing 8 Paragould turnovers, while the hosts won the fourth-quarter rebounding margin 11-4. The Patriots did not allow the Rams to hit a fourth-quarter field goal until 1:51 remained in regulation.

"We're finally getting ourselves back, getting some of our key guys back," said Marion Coach David Clark. "We have had some guys miss a lot of time here lately with injuries, but getting J. White [Jalen White] and Ant [Anthony Wilson] back tonight was crucial."

Junior David Brewer paced Marion (24-6, 13-0 5A East) with 17 points, including four three-points, while senior guard Martavius Davis checked in with 15 points, and sophomore guard Lyndell Buckingham rounded out the top scorers with 10 points and 7 assists.

Paragould (12-16, 6-7) got 14 points from Jesse Beliew, 9 from Gavin Hall, and 8 by Nate Brittingham.