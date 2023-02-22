Split up the omnibus

I urge legislators to split the LEARNS omnibus bill into separate issues for consideration. These proposed changes to education in Arkansas are too sweeping to lump together. Each one should be put up for public commentary and judged on its own merits.

SHANNON CHAMBERLIN

Little Rock

Bill is short-sighted

House Bill 1370 by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, and Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, is short-sighted. The tens of thousands of dollars municipalities, farms and homeowners have invested in solar power actually helps those who cannot afford to do so. Excess power generated by solar arrays is pushed onto the grid, reducing the chance of brownouts and eliminating the need for the electric company to raise rates to build for peak usage.

It's like saying it is unfair for banks to pay interest because some people can't afford to open a savings account.

CAROL SLAYMAKER

Maumelle

Fitting in with party

During President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Mitt Romney was seen and heard telling George Santos, in essence, that he does not belong in Congress nor in the Republican Party.

I beg to differ. This is a party that supports a president that will likely go down as the most lying president in the history of this country, and who has been accused of committing all sorts of crimes. A party that attracts the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists. A party that had a few who wanted to hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6, 2021, and a few days later went to kiss his ring and are solidly in his corner. A party that embraces the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar who peddle in QAnon and other right-wing conspiracies. A party that embraces election-deniers and those who called Jan. 6 a "tourist" event. A party that would rather have a false narrative of history taught in schools than the truth.

From the looks of things, George Santos fits like a glove, and he definitely belongs in Congress with the Republican caucus.

AUSTIN PORTER JR.

Little Rock

Timing inconvenient

I heard Donald Trump said he had planned on joining President Biden on his recent trip to the Ukrainian war zone but, unfortunately, his bone spurs were acting up again.

JOEL SEAMAN

Lakeview

Who needs civility?

I read with interest the essay 'Nation's canary' by two people who ask, "Democracy believes in us; do we believe in ourselves?" Democracy doesn't believe in anything. Never has, never will. Anyway, the form of government here is a constitutional democratic republic. Pure democracy as a form of government would be impossible to implement in a country the size of the USA.

The two spew such tripe as, "each citizen [is] a cornerstone of democracy." Many citizens can't vote or don't vote, or don't care and the "democracy" is doing just fine. The true cornerstone of a democratic republic is the rule of law. If there is no law, there can be no democratic republic.

They claim a sign of a weakening "democracy" is that the second-leading cause of death for 10- to 14-year-olds is suicide. This is a specious argument because there is no causal or logical link between the two. The increase in suicides may be more likely due to a disordered society that promotes the woke and transgender agendas.

The pair makes the claim of increased authoritarian governments is a sign of a weakening "democracy." In the USA, the Congress writes laws that give the executive branch broad power to regulate with carte blanche authority. The legislative branch willingly cedes power to the executive; that is the cause of authoritarianism.

The fearmongers also claim a "democracy" depends on civility, respect, dignity, and hope. They conveniently don't enumerate the God-given rights in the Constitution or Declaration of Independence. "Democracy" doesn't require anyone to respect the pronouns of attention-seeking undignified snowflakes, and the sooner the uncivil woke and transgender agendas are ended, the sooner the canary will breathe easy.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Absolutely must know

What percentage of public school students are trans? Please. It seems to be very important to our senators.

DUANE BARBOUR

Little Rock