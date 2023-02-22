Little Rock city board agrees to delay vote on resolution opposing Central Arkansas Water rate hikes at sponsor’s request

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday agreed to a two-week delay of a vote on a proposed resolution expressing opposition to a 10-year series of water rate hikes recently approved by Central Arkansas Water's board.

The resolution's sponsor is City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5.

Hines on Tuesday asked for the deferral, citing his "negotiations" with Central Arkansas Water officials. He suggested Little Rock was still within its 90-day window to respond to the water utility's action.

Because Central Arkansas Water was born out of a 2001 agreement between the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, both city councils would have to vote against the rate hikes to prevent the first set of increases from going into effect on July 1.

So far, North Little Rock elected officials have shown no indication that they plan to cast a vote of opposition.

Earlier Tuesday, when asked if the North Little Rock City Council plans to take up an item on the Central Arkansas Water rate increases, mayoral spokeswoman Shara Brazear wrote in an email, "The City of North Little Rock has been briefed by Central Arkansas Water. We have not taken any action at this time and we do not have it on the agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting."

A rate resolution setting the 10-year schedule of increases received the unanimous approval of Central Arkansas Water's seven-member board of commissioners on Jan. 12.

Four Little Rock representatives and three North Little Rock representatives serve on the water utility's board.

Working with the consulting firm Raftelis, Central Arkansas Water officials developed a rate schedule that will raise prices for the typical consumer every year through 2032 by way of increases to the monthly base charge and the volume-based rate structure as well as the imposition of a new infrastructure fee.

Little Rock and North Little Rock customers will continue to be charged lower rates than those outside the water utility's two constituent cities.

At a meeting last Thursday, Central Arkansas Water's board took a preliminary step meant to set the stage for an upcoming issue of revenue bonds tied to the new, higher rates.

With an aggregate principal amount of up to $11 million, proceeds from the forthcoming bond issue are expected to fund upgrades to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant.