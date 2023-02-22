Sections
Little Rock city board approves measures to clear way for Lyon College dental, vet schools

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday approved seven measures -- six resolutions and one ordinance -- to clear the way for the planned dental and veterinary medicine schools of Lyon College in downtown Little Rock with regard to leases, property and the keeping of animals.

Officials intend to house both schools within the Heifer International campus.

Lyon College, a private liberal arts college, has its main campus in Batesville. The college has partnered with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on the new dental school.

The lone ordinance among the group of measures approved by the city board on Tuesday creates an exception in City Code to allow an accredited college or university's school of veterinary medicine to keep or maintain animals, including hogs, pigs or swine -- animals that are prohibited under most circumstances within the corporate limits of the city.

