Little Rock city board approves purchase of West Roosevelt Road parcels for planned homeless shelter and micro-homes

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the purchase of two parcels on West Roosevelt Road meant to serve as the location of a planned shelter and micro-home village for homeless individuals.

A resolution approved with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda authorizes the mayor to buy roughly 3.19 acres at 3405 and 3511 W. Roosevelt Road from Dale McGinnis for $200,000.

Funding for the purchase will be drawn from the pool of direct aid provided to Little Rock as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Pulaski County assessor's office last appraised 3405 W. Roosevelt Road at $104,005 and 3511 W. Roosevelt Road at $34,905. The two parcels are located a short distance from the Pulaski County jail complex and the Little Rock Compassion Center, a homeless shelter.

Following the adoption of the purchase resolution, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. described the future homeless village as "a critical step" for addressing homelessness and suggested the facilities would be state-of-the-art.

At a city board meeting last week, Kevin Howard, director of the city's Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, told board members of the vision for the micro-home village.

Plans for the two parcels include a 20-bed emergency shelter and 80 units of non-congregated housing, according to Howard. Completing the homeless village could take six to eight months, he indicated.

Last year, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore scrapped the proposed purchase of a different property in the same area after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that two city-commissioned appraisals had put the property's value significantly under what Little Rock was prepared to pay.

The original property at 3101 W. 32nd Street was owned by a city employee within the Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the same department that had brought the purchase resolution to the city board.

Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to construct their own homeless village, also to be funded with money from the federal covid-19 stimulus legislation.

The planned location of the county's homeless village is off Geyer Springs Road, just outside Little Rock's city limits in the area. Once it is constructed, the development is expected to occupy 60 of 150 acres owned by the county at 6900 Green Road.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city board voted in favor of a measure to provide sewer service to the county's proposed community of micro-homes.

The resolution was approved in an 8-2 vote after Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde briefly took questions from City Director Brenda "B.J." Wyrick of Ward 7. City Directors Joan Adcock and Wyrick voted against adoption of the resolution.

According to the measure, Moore is authorized to enter into an agreement to provide sewer service without the city annexing the area that county officials are eyeing for the homeless village.

The resolution says that "any septic system for the property would flow into an existing drainage way that flows to adjacent residential neighborhoods within the City," risking the contamination of neighborhoods with untreated wastewater.

A vote was previously deferred for two weeks at a Feb. 7 city board meeting at the request of Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, who represents Ward 3.