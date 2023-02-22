Little Rock financier James Daniel Simpson, III, who left legacy of helping others, dies at 82

James Daniel Simpson, III, well known as J.D., was instrumental in bringing the largest retailer in the world to public trading and also, quietly, financially helping local organizations and people in need.

"He helped a lot of people who no one ever knew about," said Rett Tucker, a cousin. "He was not one who wanted a lot of credit."

Simpson, 82, of Little Rock died early Sunday. He was a graduate of Davidson College in North Carolina and went to Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He is well known in Arkansas for his more-than-50-year tenure at Stephen's Inc. He started the company in 1969 and early on made appreciation tables for properties, Tucker said.

Simpson eventually became the company's analyst for Walmart and was a part of the team that helped the company go public. He also worked with Tyson Foods throughout the years, Tucker said.

Bobby Tucker, another cousin, confirmed a well-known rumor that Simpson believed so much in Walmart that he used a second mortgage from his home to invest in the company.

"He was the only one who didn't have to wear a suit," said Bobby Tucker, who also worked at Stephens. "He wore khakis and a sports shirt."

Simpson's obituary, which states he wasn't a fan of long obituaries, notes Simpson's dedication to his job "knew no bounds".

Everyone who knew Simpson mentioned his love for duck hunting. He often would go hunting before starting a day of work.

His obituary notes he also had a love for preserving the habitat for ducks.

Joel Y. Ledbetter Jr. was one of his regular hunting buddies. He met Simpson in first grade. Their dads were friends, and they grew up together. Eventually they went their separate ways for college but reunited after school -- regular hunting trips brought their friendship closer.

Simpson is remembered by his family and friends as giving.

"J.D. has helped so many people," Ledbetter said. "Many I know and many I don't know. He was always out to help someone in need."

Hazelden Recovery Center in Minnesota, Lyon College, Easter Seals, Nature Conservancy and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are a few organizations he regularly financially supported.

"He was a philanthropist that spread the gamut from such organizations ranging from a recovery center to a donkey rescue farm," his obituary notes.

Bobby Tucker remembers introducing him to a friend who ran the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena.

"I wasn't there to ask for money," Tucker said. "He said the 'big biscuit? I've never heard of the big biscuit,' and he got out his checkbook and started writing a check."

Tucker said he told Simpson he didn't need to, but he insisted and supported the festival for a couple more years.

Rett Tucker said Simpson attended Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock and when he found out the Cathedral school ran by the church was in financial trouble, he stepped in.

"He financially helped keep that school open," Tucker said.

Simpson also helped those in the area struggling from alcohol addiction. As a supporter of Hazelden Recovery Center, he often would pull strings to make sure Little Rock people struggling with addiction could get a bed, Tucker said.

Tucker said Simpson was known for treating others with respect.

"He would treat the janitor the same as a billionaire," Tucker said. "I know people appreciated that from him. I've heard from several people today who shared stories of how he helped them."

His obituary notes that family was who he loved most.

"If he loved you, you knew it and if he didn't, you knew that too," it reads. "We loved him dearly and we will miss him every day."