LR man facing carjack charges

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man whom they linked to a carjacking and had a gun, drugs and stolen items, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Jelani Boyd, 31, of Little Rock, near 1906 Pulaski Road after an investigation connected him to a carjacking and he was seen on video trying to use stolen debit cards, the report says.

Police say Boyd had a pistol, crack cocaine and a pipe on his person. He is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Boyd faces four counts of theft of property and one each of aggravated robbery, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons, fraudulent use of a debit card, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night on a $200,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.