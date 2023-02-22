Meth lands Fayetteville man in federal pen on 140-month sentence

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on June 15 detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force were asked to assist Springdale police who responded to a shots-fired call. After receiving a vehicle description and finding the vehicle, officers stopped and spoke with the driver, who was identified as Wayne Duvall Coleman, 41.

The officer asked Coleman if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and Coleman said there was marijuana in the center console. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding marijuana, multiple prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Coleman was arrested, and his vehicle was secured. The next day, officers applied for and received a search warrant for a more thorough search of the vehicle. During that search, detectives found two small baggies containing 54 grams of methamphetamine in the steering column of the vehicle.

Coleman was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Eaton prosecuted the case.