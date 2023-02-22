Newcomer produces for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas leadoff man Tavian Josenberger had his best game as a Razorback in a close-call 9-7 win over Grambling State on Tuesday.

Josenberger reached base on his first four plate appearances with a single, double, two walks and two runs, then provided the winning run on his eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Josenberger, a junior transfer from the University of Kansas, went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI. He and Peyton Stovall each reached base consecutively in the first, third and fifth innings.

"I think that's one of the big reasons I'm here, is to set the tone and get on base for the guys behind me," Josenberger said. "Stovall is the same thing. He's a really good hitter with great discipline.

"So yeah, if we can keep getting on base and having guys like [Jared] Wegner, [Caleb] Cali, [Brady] Slavens, guys like that, to back us up, we're going to score a lot of runs."

Clean vs. SWAC

The Razorbacks improved to 30-0 against Southwestern Athletic Conference competition, but they had to fight hard for it.

Arkansas was outhit 13-9 by the Tigers but rallied from a five-run deficit to outlast their visitors. Grambling State led 6-1 in the top of the fourth, the largest deficit the Razorbacks have faced against a SWAC opponent before mounting a comeback with runs in each of the last five innings.

"We swung the bats well tonight," Grambling State Coach Davin Pierre said. "We came here to win.

"I think we outplayed the [sixth] ranked team in the country tonight, and we just don't have anything to show for it. Our bullpen allowed them to chip away a little bit, which allowed them to get back in the game."

The Razorbacks had to call on key relievers Koty Frank and Brady Tygart, who held the Tigers scoreless the final 42/3 innings, to battle past Grambling.

"Hats off to Arkansas," Pierre said. "They're a well-coached team with a lot of really good players. The guy who came in to close the game is elite."

The Hogs' average margin of victory in their wins over SWAC competition had been more than 9 runs.

Win No. 799

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn notched his 799th win with the Razorbacks, just short of three years after he won No. 700 in a 10-9 win over Grand Canyon on March 11.

Van Horn will aim for No. 800 at Arkansas in Friday's series opener against Eastern Illinois.

The Razorbacks, who had lost only three home openers in the last 41 years, avoided losing back-to-back home openers with the rally.

Tygart tough

Hogs closer Brady Tygart now has a win and a save in 32/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander worked two shutout innings and had four strikeouts to earn the win on Tuesday.

The sophomore from Hernando, Miss., has seven strikeouts and two hits allowed on the season.

Twin-killings

The teams combined for four double plays, three of them by Grambling State, with at least three of them preventing runs.

The Tigers turned double plays to close out the first, fifth and sixth innings, squelching Arkansas scoring chances each time. Grambling State doubled Peyton Stovall off second on Brady Slavens' liner to left in the first, turned a 6-3 double play on Jayson Jones with the bases loaded in the fifth, then doubled Tavian Josenberger off second on Stovall's soft looper to second base in the sixth.

"I thought he jumped a little early and I thought it was going to get over his head," Josenberger said. "I think he might have jumped like a 50-inch vertical. But those things are definitely rally killers, but I don't think we ever got super discouraged about them."

Arkansas reliever Koty Frank needed only one pitch to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fifth, as Terry Burrell grounded into a double play handled by second baseman Peyton Stovall, who touched second and fired a relay to Slavens at first.

Wegner's work

Arkansas left fielder Jared Wegner increased his team-leading RBI count to 10 with a pair against the Tigers.

His third inning sacrifice fly brought home Tavian Josenberger, who had walked. In the fifth, he drove an Ethan Bates pitch hard into the ground and it hopped over first baseman Keylon Mack to bring in Josenberger for an RBI single to pull the Hogs within 7-4.

Double time

Brady Slavens' fifth-inning double gave him four on the season, one in each game. Slavens' shot to right field was nearly caught by a diving Nasir Frederick, but it squirted away, allowing Peyton Stovall to score and sending Jared Wegner to third base. Two of Slavens' doubles at the College Baseball Showdown were opposite-field shots.

Mid-week opener

The Razorbacks played their home opener on a weekday for the first time since 2003.

Arkansas opened with a 9-5 win over Creighton on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn's debut.