Newport Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

The Newport Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday evening, a news release said.

A 56-year-old woman was found injured after being hit by a vehicle on State Street around 6:15 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Unity Health Emergency room, where she later died, according to a news release.

“The woman’s name will not be released because of the ongoing investigation,” the release said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The Newport Police Department's criminal investigation division has taken charge of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the hit-and-run contact the department by calling (870) 523-2722.