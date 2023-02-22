Tyson makes deal

for sausage-maker

Springdale-based Tyson Foods, Inc. has a deal in place to acquire a Tennessee sausage company.

The terms for the deal for Williams Sausage Company Inc. were not disclosed and it still must pass regulatory muster. The Union City, Tenn. company employs about 500 and produces fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and food service companies, according to a release.

"The addition of Williams Sausage Company aligns with our strategic intent of expanding our capacity to serve our customers," Stewart Glendinning, group president, prepared foods for Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

Tyson shares closed at $60.72, down 65 cents or about 1% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $59.38 and as high as $99.54 over the past year.

"There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level," Williams Sausage Company President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Williams said in a statement. "We believe this to be a very positive move for our family and our team members that will ensure the future of all stakeholders."

-- John Magsam

McKinsey to lay off

2,000 employees

McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant's biggest rounds of cuts ever.

The firm known for devising staff-reduction plans for its clients is taking the ax to some of its own, with the move expected to focus on support staff in roles that don't have direct contact with clients, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Under a plan dubbed Project Magnolia, the management team is hoping the move will help preserve the compensation pool for its partners, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. The firm, which has seen rapid growth in its headcount during the past decade, is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, and the final number of roles to be eliminated from its 45,000 workforce could still change, one of the people said. That headcount is up from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012.

-- Bloomberg News WPNS

State index drops

55.82 to 818.74

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 818.74, down 55.82.

Shares of America's Car-Mart fell 7.4%. Uniti Group shares fell 5.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.