NL Central Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals are the odds-on favorite to win the NL Central according to SI Sportsbook.

St. Louis has made it to the postseason for the past four consecutive years, winning the NL Central in two of them. Much of the 2022 division-winning team is still intact, and the Cardinals also added catcher Willson Contreras from the Cubs in the offseason. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado will bat third and fourth, respectively, in the lineup that scored the fifth-most runs (772) in 2022. The Cardinals’ 19.9% K rate was the fourth-best in the league, and there’s no real reason to fade the Cardinals, who also get back a healthy Jack Flaherty at the back end of the rotation.

The Milwaukee Brewers present better value than the Cardinals at +145 odds. Milwaukee has one of the best rotations in the league, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as a solid one-two punch at the top. Outfielder Christian Yelich leads off, while first baseman Rowdy Tellez and shortstop Willy Adames will hit for power. If the pitching can remain elite, that should be enough to give St. Louis a run for the title.

The Chicago Cubs made big moves in the offseason, acquiring shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Cody Bellinger, designated hitter Trey Mancini and first baseman Eric Hosmer while allowing catcher Willson Contreras to sign with the division-rival Cardinals. Pitching will be a bit of a problem for Chicago, but at 6-to-1 odds, Cubs fans should pull this ticket. The Cubs won 74 games last year, and this team should be better -- at least offensively.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (+6000) and the Cincinnati Reds (+6600) are both long shots to take home the division title. The Reds have better pitching, while the Pirates have a couple of players that could impress offensively including Oneil Cruz – who hit the hardest ball ever tracked in the Statcast era (122.4 mph) during his rookie debut last year.

