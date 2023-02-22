NLR man arrested in fatal shooting

North Little Rock police arrested a man who faces felony charges in a Monday evening shooting that left one man dead, according to a Tuesday news release.

Detectives investigating the shooting death of Roderick Allen, 46, of North Little Rock, determined that Derrick Colbert, 42, of North Little Rock, should be arrested in connection with the homicide after an interview, the report states.

An online inmate roster lists Monday as Colbert's arrest date.

Officers found Allen lying wounded in the road in the 2400 block of Parker Street around 5:40 p.m. on Monday. Medical personnel and others who were nearby tried to help Allen, but he died at the scene.

Colbert faces charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday, the jail's online inmate roster showed. He appeared in North Little Rock District Court on Tuesday morning, the release states.