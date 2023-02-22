Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Report: Miller delivered gun

University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified Tuesday. Miller, a freshman standout, brought Darius Miles' gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified, according to news outlets. The allegation of Miller's involvement on the night of the Jan. 15 shooting came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Miles, a former Tide player, is accused of providing his gun to Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say. Alabama Coach Nate Oats told reporters Tuesday the team has been aware that Miller allegedly brought Miles the gun, but the team's leading scorer is not in "any type of trouble." He has started every game since the shooting. Miller was just in "the wrong spot at the wrong time," Oats said, later clarifying what he termed his "unfortunate remarks" after receiving criticism on social media.

Hawks fire McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday fired Coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference finals. Atlanta General Manager Landry Fields announcing the firing. The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season. Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. McMillan, 58, went 99-80 as Atlanta's coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. McMillan was frustrated in his attempts to improve Atlanta's defense, a consistent weakness that weighed down a team led by high-scoring guard Trae Young.

Bulls sign Beverley

The Chicago Bulls signed veteran point guard Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) on Tuesday and ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. The Bulls brought in Beverley to help solidify a position that has been a sore spot all season with Ball recovering from his second left knee surgery in less than a year and his third since entering the NBA in 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team said Ball's focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing "high level basketball-related activities" and making "a full return" for next season. Beverley, a Chicago product, is a three-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection. He has averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 11 seasons with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lakers. He averaged 6.4 points in 45 games for the Lakers this season before getting dealt to Orlando, which waived him. Ball hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities. Ball averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3% on three-pointers over 35 games last season, his first in Chicago.

FOOTBALL

UNLV player dies

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said Tuesday. The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death was pending following his death Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks. Las Vegas police officer Robert Wicks said an investigation of Keeler's unexpected death remained open pending coroner and detective findings. UNLV Coach Barry Odom announced Keeler's death Monday, saying that since the 6-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers University. "We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," Odom said in a release. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."Odom spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas before being hired by UNLV at the end of the regular season. Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.

LSU receiver arrested

An LSU player faces a misdemeanor weapons charge following his arrest on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Malik Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, La., the Tigers' leading wide receiver last season, was arrested Monday on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the quarter about 7:30 p.m. on the day before Mardi Gras noticed an "L-shaped object" in Nabers' front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, the newspaper said. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn't, they arrested him. Nabers, who just completed his sophomore season, led LSU with 72 receptions for 1,017 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns last season, averaging 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Browns fire assistant

Mike Priefer was fired as the Cleveland Browns' special teams coordinator Tuesday following a 7-10 season, capping a tenure filled with inconsistency and too many breakdowns by his units. The move came six weeks after Coach Kevin Stefanski fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods shortly after a loss to Pittsburgh in the season finale. Woods has since been hired as a coordinator with New Orleans. Priefer spent three seasons on Stefanski's staff and filled in for him when the first-year coach had covid-19 and missed the Browns' 48-37 AFC wild-card win over Pittsburgh in the 2020 season. The team's issues on special teams throughout last season led to Priefer's dismissal with one year left on his contract. "I appreciate everything Prief has done for this team in his three seasons as my special teams coordinator, but I have decided to move in another direction in the best interest of our organization," Stefanski said. "I know this city will forever be grateful for the job he did as acting head coach in our AFC wild-card win and for all his contributions while leading the Browns special teams units for the last four seasons." The Browns have requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who was a candidate for Indianapolis' head coaching job. Even though he was passed over in favor of Shane Steichen, Ventrone remains under contract in Indianapolis.