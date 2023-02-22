Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1923

• Governor McRae yesterday addressed a special message to the legislature, transmitting a copy of Secretary Wallace's letter on the road situation in Arkansas and urging that the legislature take some steps to meet the demands of the federal government so that the state can continue to receive federal aid and provide means for maintaining existing roads "in order that valuable public property may be saved from going to ruin." The governor outlined the recommendations of the Honorary Highway Commission, submitted after a year of study and investigation. He said that he hoped, hereafter, the state will build roads upon the pay-as-you-can plan and issue as few bonds as possible.

50 years ago

Feb. 22, 1973

• State senators who voted against the ratification of the federal Equal Rights Amendment received a chance Wednesday to vote "for womanhood." Senator Guy H. (Mutt) Jones of Conway, who had led the successful effort to block ratification of the federal amendment in the Senate earlier in the session, subsequently introduced a measure (SJR 4) that would amend the state Constitution to provide equal employment rights for women. Jones told the Senate Wednesday that he was not interested in having the proposal (SJR 4) actually referred to the voters in 1974 but merely wanted a roll call to give his colleagues who helped kill the federal amendment a chance "to show they are not against womanhood."

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1998

• Little Rock residents can buy compost directly from the Little Rock Landfill at 10801 Ironton Cutoff Road beginning March 2, the city's Public Works Department announced. Little Rock residents previously have had to buy compost for garden or landscaping use from the North Little Rock American Composting facility. Public Works contracts with American Composting Inc., for composting operations at the city's landfill. The city offers yard waste collections to customers on a weekly basis while collection crews deliver yard waste directly to the landfill and deposit at the compost facility. American Composting uses the facility and its equipment to turn yard waste into reusable compost that can be sold for gardening and landscaping.

10 years ago

Feb. 22, 2013

• Arkansas' effort to overhaul the way it pays Medicaid providers received a boost Thursday as the federal government rewarded the state's first-in-the-nation efforts with a $42 million grant. The grant has the potential to include another federal health program: Medicare. The state's surgeon general said the grant signals an interest among federal officials in allowing Medicare, the nation's health-insurance program for senior citizens, to participate more fully in the state's plan to lower overall health-care costs.